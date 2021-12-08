Sasikala, Rajinikanth meet in Tamil Nadu raises eyebrows

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, who identifies herself as the general secretary with an aim to reclaim the party, has met Tamil superstar Rajinikanth at his residence, raising eyebrows in the state’s political circle.

A statement from Sasikala’s office, which also released pictures on Tuesday, described it as a courtesy call. “She met Rajinikanth to congratulate him on winning the Dadasaheb Palke award and to enquire about his health,” the statement said.

The meeting took place on Monday evening and pictures released show Rajinikanth’s wife Latha also in conversation with Sasikala.

Both Sasikala and Rajinikanth are non-starters in Tamil Nadu’s political arena for widely different reasons. They have also been erstwhile neighbours in Chennai’s plush Poes Garden where Rajinikanth resides and late former chief minister J Jayalalithaa lived in her bungalow named ‘Veda Nilayam’, a property which is now mired in legalities. Sasikala, lived here with Jayalalithaa for at least three decades.

70-year-old Rajinkanth received the Dadasaheb Palke award from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the 67th National Film Awards held in New Delhi in October and a week later he underwent a carotoid revascularisation procedure.

The actor with a cult following across the globe announced his entry into politics in December 2017 and launched the Rajini Makkal Mandram. But after several fits and starts, in December 2020, Rajinikanth backtracked citing health reasons and the Covid-19 pandemic. Rajinikanth’s role was expected to shake up the state’s politics and he was being courted by the BJP which is trying to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu where the electorate has only favoured either the DMK or the AIADMK since 1967 when the Congress lost power.

But the actor has now gone back to focussing on films with his latest Diwali release ‘Annathe’ which was produced by DMK’s late patriarch leader M Karunanidhi’s grand-nephew Kalanidhi Maran’s Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, Sasikala has been making all efforts for a political comeback but in vain as the AIADMK’s current dual leadership of Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam -- both her loyalists turned foes -- expelled her in 2017 and have refused to let her and her family members back in.

Following Jayalalithaa’s death in office in December 2016, the AIADMK unanimously declared Sasikala as the interim general secretary and she was set to take over as chief minister when the Supreme Court convicted her to a four-year jail term in Bengaluru in February 2017 in the disproportionate assets case. The party changed vastly while she was imprisoned and since her release in February this year, Sasikala has tried to make a comeback.

With a lukewarm response she announced that she was stepping away from politics ahead of the assembly elections held this April. With AIADMK’s loss, Sasikala re-started her political ambitions by speaking to cadre of the AIADMK and the breakaway faction AMMK-led by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

Sasikala is now driving everywhere with the AIADMK flag on her car bonner, releasing statements on all issues as AIADMK’s general secretary and meeting people. To prevent her from finding a way into the AIADMK, the party last week amended its bylaws to re-elect Panneerselvam and Palaniswami as coordinator and joint coordinators -- the tops posts of the party.