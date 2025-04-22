Saudi Arabia’s F-16 jets escort Modi’s aircraft, reflects deepening defence ties

NEW DELHI: F-16 combat jets of the Royal Saudi Air Force escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special flight when it entered the kingdom’s airspace on Tuesday as a special gesture. Ahead of his arrival in Jeddah, Modi described Saudi Arabia as “one of India’s most valued partners – a maritime neighbour, a trusted friend and a strategic ally. (X/MEAIndia)

Modi flew to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning for a two-day visit, during which he and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will review bilateral relations and co-chair a meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council.

The escort by the Saudi combat jets reflected the deepening of bilateral defence ties in recent years, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Growing defence and security collaboration between India and Saudi Arabia is a reflection of deep mutual trust and the two countries have a natural interest in safeguarding peace and stability in the region, Modi said in an interview with Arab News.

“We consider Saudi Arabia as a force of positivity and stability in the region. As maritime neighbors, India and Saudi Arabia share a natural interest in safeguarding peace and stability in the region,” he said.

The growing defence and security engagement between the two countries is a testament to the “shared commitment to regional stability, and our mutual resolve to address the evolving challenges in our extended neighbourhood”, Modi said.

The two countries have made steady progress in defence and security cooperation over the past decade. Last year, India and Saudi Arabia conducted the first joint exercise between their land forces. They are also preparing for the third edition of their joint naval exercise Al-Mohed Al-Hindi, which was earlier held in 2021 and 2023.