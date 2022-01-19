Save the planet with a tasty guilt free cocktail

Minimal wastage, limiting the dependence on natural resources, conserving energy and a clear conscience - welcome to the world of sustainable bartending and zerowaste cocktails. In a world reeling under the catastrophic impacts of a virus, there has been a massive shift in people’s perceptions about sustainable food and drinks.

“Under the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, hygiene and health shape consumers’ perception and actions. People give prime importance to sustainable products with resource-friendly production as well. Similarly, sustainability is crucial for food and beverage sector, enabling them to operate more efficiently and address climate and other environmental risks in their businesses,” says Agung Prabowo, the Indonesian-born mixologist .

Due to the depletion of natural resources globally, sustainability across industries is now a key focus area and not just in the hospitality or beverage industry. “Generally, there is a fair amount of wastage in the hospitality sector due to the nature of ingredients used, hence now more chefs and bartenders are looking to use the ingredients at their full potential and reduce wastage. Sustainable bartending also calls for sourcing local ingredients to reduce the carbon footprint which in turn promotes local farmers and local businesses,” says Aditya Tribhuvan, Bar manager at Hideaway Goa, Vagator.

Things used in sustainable bartending

Sustainable bartending requires endless creativity into the ways common waste or kitchen by-products can be recycled and upcycled, while simultaneously self-brewing, fermenting, growing, and re-using ingredients to be used in cocktails.

“Inspired by the farm-to-bar movement taking the culinary world by storm, PENICILLIN, Hong Kong’s first sustainable bar champions a closed-loop model of production with a sharp focus on either locally sourced or up-cycled food and drink ingredients, The bar’s menu finds innovation in the true flavours of Hong Kong while constantly looking for ways to minimize waste and carbon footprint by the end of the night,” adds Prabowo.

Right from your spirit, to your mixers, to fruits, herbs and vegetables until the glassware that you serve the drink in, everything can be used in sustainable bartending. “When a bartender is looking towards sustainability, every ingredient used in a drink or cocktail should be viewed from that lens. Reducing use of paper and plastic, upcycling old bottles, and growing some of the produce or buying from local vendors to reduce carbon footprint and switching off electronic appliances when not in use is essential,” adds Tribhuvan.

Shantanu Chakraborty, Director of Food & Beverage, explains, “Sustainable bartending is about minimising waste and not harming the environment while creating palatable cocktails. Bartending waste such as squeezed lemons, orange peel, pomegranate shells could harm the environment. So bar men should adopt some simple steps towards sustainable bartending.”

Benefits

- Less waste or trash and therefore a smaller environmental impact.

- Smaller carbon footprint

- Supporting local vendors and producers and thereby boosting the local economy

- Inspiring the future generations towards a sustainable lifestyle

- Sustainable eco-conscious cocktail or you could say cocktail with conscience allows the full use of an ingredient and reducing bar waste.

Challenges

-If not managed well, old ingredients could find their way to the table.

-The Verity of the products could be limited.

-The cost of the ingredients could be on the higher side.