SC accepts Navjot Sidhu request, will hear plea against him after Punjab polls

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a review petition filed against a ₹1,000 fine on Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case to February 25, while making it clear that the listing of the petition was not out-of-turn.

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, on September 11, 2018, issued notice to Sidhu on the limited question of revisiting the quantum of punishment awarded to him by the top court in its May 2018 decision that held him guilty for causing hurt and directed payment of fine of ₹1,000. The same judgment also acquitted him under the graver charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The court, however, made it clear that the review petition is only being heard on the quantum of sentence.

On Thursday, when the same bench took up the matter, Navjot Sidhu’s legal team moved an application seeking a four-week adjournment. The letter mentioned that the matter was “unexpectedly listed” as the notice on the review petition was issued on September 11, 2018.

The court agreed and posted the matter for hearing on February 25, five days after assembly elections in Punjab.

However, the bench objected to the use of words “unexpectedly listed” mentioned in the letter seeking adjournment.

“It was not unexpectedly listed. It was shown in the advance list. The Registry had issued notice to you (Sidhu) on September 28, 2018. We thought of rebutting this statement as Registry should not be cornered like this,” the bench said.

Appearing for Sidhu, senior advocate P Chidambaram clarified that the lawyer meant to say that the listing came ‘unexpected’ for him as the advocate on record in this matter expressed inability to continue due to which the present lawyer was brought in last night.

The review petitions were filed by the family members of 65-year old Gurnam Singh who died in the road rage incident involving Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu.

Sidharth Luthra, who represented Gurnam Singh’s family, requested the court to consider expanding the scope of the review petition beyond the quantum of sentence.

The bench was reluctant. “We have put it for hearing on a particular aspect. You cannot keep expanding it. Their reply will also be based on the nature of notice issued by us. Let him take instructions. We will see on the next date,” the bench said.

Luthra also requested that the case could be taken up after two weeks, not four weeks as requested by Navjot Sidhu. The bench said, “In a lighter vein, two weeks will be crucial for him.”

The court’s remark was in the context of the crucial electoral battle on the Amritsar (East) seat where Sidhu will face former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The polling on this seat is scheduled for February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.

The incident occurred in December 1988 when the victim Gurnam Singh sought the right of way for his car as the Maruti Gypsy carrying Sidhu and his friend was blocking the road. In the fight that ensued, the duo beat Singh and escaped. Later, the victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

The prosecution claimed that Sidhu and his accomplice hit the victim on the head as a result of which he died in the hospital. The trial court acquitted Sidhu in September 1999 but the order was reversed by the Punjab and Haryana high court which held him guilty for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (IPC Section 304 Part II) and causing hurt (IPC Section 323). The high court sentenced him to three years imprisonment.

When the matter reached the top court, Sidhu was acquitted on a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and handed out a ₹1,000 fine for causing hurt.

Earlier in 2007, the Supreme Court had stayed Sidhu’s conviction to enable him contest elections. Under Section 323, the maximum sentence is one year. This would not impact Sidhu’s political career as any conviction with a sentence or two years and above alone can attract disqualification of a legislator.