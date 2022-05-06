SC again pulls up govt over tribunal vacancies

New Delhi: The Union government should not lecture the judiciary on the sufferings of the common man when people have been rendered remediless on account of non-functional tribunals, the Supreme Court said on Friday, venting its anguish at delays in filling up vacancies in tribunals across the country.

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh further warned the Centre that the top court would consider suspending all proceedings under the pertinent laws before each and every such tribunal that cannot function due to shortage of members.

“If you (Centre) are not going to appoint the members in the tribunals, we will direct all proceedings shall be stayed in all the tribunals. Why should we keep bothering and burdening the high courts when you cannot appoint people for two years or more?” the bench asked additional solicitor general (ASG) Vikramjeet Banerjee.

The court recorded in its order that it cannot keep the high courts troubled with cases “when the government seems to be unconcerned with the consequences” of not appointing members in the tribunals.

The ASG was representing the Union government in a case relating to violations of foreign exchange laws when the court questioned him over the defunct Fema Appellate Tribunal. On April 29, the bench had taken note that the Foreign Exchange Management Act Appellate Tribunal was non-functional for the last two years due to unfilled vacancies, leading the parties to file writ petitions before the high courts to seek relief.

Seeking a response from the central government, the bench observed at the time that till the tribunal vacancies are filled up, proceedings across the board should be kept in abeyance to obviate the possibility of the high courts being flooded with related issues.

On Friday, ASG Banerjee appeared on behalf of the Centre but requested for some time to come back with appropriate instructions. At the same time, the law officer urged the court not to issue any order of stay in favour of the petitioner, PC Financial Services, a non-banking financial company which was aggrieved by an order passed against it under Fema.

But the bench was livid. “When you don’t want to appoint people then we will have to grant a stay on such proceedings. We will not allow the high courts to keep getting flooded. You cannot do this...You cannot make judicial remedies unavailable to litigants and then come here to argue that stay should not be granted.”

As Banerjee said that the order of stay might concern the agencies and the public exchequer, the court retorted: “You are least concerned with anything because you have not bothered to appoint people... If you are not concerned with appointments in tribunals, we are not concerned with consequences. We asked you to come back with instructions but all the government asks us is to defer the proceedings.”

With his back against the wall, the ASG tried to pitch the argument that interests of common people could suffer if entities such as the petitioner are allowed to get away with reliefs in these cases.

The court was quick to respond: “You are hurting the common people. Don’t give us lecture on interest of common man and people. If people are suffering today, that is a direct consequence of your actions. You are making the avenues for common man unavailable and then you try to lecture us about interests of common man.”

Giving Banerjee a week to come back with instructions, the bench recorded in its order that the court will have little option but to grant “automatic stay” in all such cases since the Fema Appellate Tribunal has remained non-functional for two years. “We cannot keep the high courts troubled with these cases if the government seems to be unconcerned with the consequences,” stated the order.

As reported by HT on May 4, the Enforcement Directorate initiated 17,189 investigations under Fema between 2016-17 and 2021-22 (till November 30, 2021), and the financial year ended March 31 may have seen the highest number of investigations, people familiar with the matter said. In all, penalty worth ₹4,312 crore was imposed over these five years, government data shows.

Indicating an enhanced scrutiny in recent years, the central agency also carried out 771 raids, issued 3,610 show-cause notices (SCNs), and over 27,000 summons under Fema to individuals and companies indulging in suspicious transactions in these six years, data reveals.

Fema defines the procedures, formalities and dealings of all foreign exchange transactions in India, and empowers the central government for imposing restrictions on activities like making payments to a person situated outside of the country or receiving money through them. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is the sole regulator of foreign exchange in India while ED is entrusted with the implementation of the law.

Section 37A of Fema grants power to the government to confiscate properties situated in India of any foreign exchange, foreign security or any immovable property outside India which is suspected to be held in contravention of the Act.

The court’s strictures on Friday continue the latest trend of criticism of the central government over massive vacancies in tribunals across the country.

All tribunals should be abolished if the Union government cannot care enough to man them, an anguished court observed in March this year.

In February, the top court imposed varying monetary fines up to ₹1.5 lakh on several states for not making appointments in the consumer courts within the fixed timeline.

In October last year, the bench reproached the Union government for creating an “imbroglio” over functioning of the tribunals and making “citizens suffer in the bargain”.

A CJI-led bench in August and September 2021 put the Union government in the dock over “making tribunals virtually defunct” by not filling up vacancies. The government is “emasculating tribunals” by not filling up vacancies in them, it said while hearing a separate bunch of cases. The CJI-led bench is also taking stock of appointments across various tribunals.

According to an affidavit filed by the Centre in September last year, about 200 posts were vacant across 15 tribunals. The government needs to make appointments in the tribunals on the recommendations of the search-cum-selection committee (SCSC), which is headed by a Supreme Court judge.

