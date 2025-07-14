New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea challenging the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to merge over 100 primary schools with low student enrolment. SC agrees to hear plea against UP govt's decision to merge primary schools

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi agreed to list the matter in the week after advocate Pradeep Yadav, appearing for petitioner Taiyyab Khan Salmani, sought an urgent hearing.

Yadav said over hundreds of government schools would be shut and thousands of primary students would be out of school, being forced to study in neighbhouring schools, if the government order of June 16 was not stayed.

He said the state government’s order was challenged before the high court but it dismissed the pleas on July 7.

Justice Kant said though a policy decision, it was ready to examine the issue if government schools were being shut.

The plea said on June 16, the additional chief secretary of state's Basic Shiksha Department issued an order directing for taking steps for pairing of the schools managed under the supervision and control of the Basic Shiksha Adhikari and owned by the state government.

"Consequent to which on dated June 24, 2025 the actual list of the schools which are being paired being 105 in numbers has been issued," the plea said.

The high court dismissed the petitions on July 7 without considering the true facts and circumstances of the case that the said merger order will directly affect and destroy the already vulnerable education system in the state, it added.

The petitioner argued that the policy decision was arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of Article 21A of the Constitution as it offended the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and the rules framed by the state government.

The plea referred to Rule 4 and said it was incumbent for the state government to establish a school with respect to children from Class 1 to 5 in the habitation where there was no school within a distance of a kilometer and the habitation having a population of at least 300 people.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.