New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea alleging a child suffered permanent disability after climbing a pile of illegally dumped stones crushed at a unit owned by Khurai MLA Bhupendra Singh's nephew and coming in contact with a high-tension wire. SC agrees to hear plea for FIR against MLA, kin in Madhya Pradesh

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and others seeking their responses on the plea within four weeks.

The petitioner also sought a direction to immediately shut down the alleged illegal mining activities being carried out in Khurai village in Madhya Pradesh, claiming it posed a serious threat to public safety.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the two petitioners, said the National Human Rights Commission passed several directions including to provide interim relief to the victim and ensure proper treatment and to take appropriate action regarding registration of FIR against Lakhan Singh and Bhupendra Singh.

The plea alleged that Bhupendra Singh, the MLA of Khurai, wields significant political influence in the region and Lakhan Singh was the owner of a stone crusher.

It claimed since the first petitioner, father of the child, attempted to file an FIR, the family faced continuous intimidation and harassment.

Gonsalves said an FIR was instead lodged against the second petitioner, who supported the victim's family in their pursuit of justice and has faced threats.

The plea, filed through advocate Satya Mitra, said the minor son of the first petitioner suffered 70 per cent disability after coming in contact with the high-tension wire.

It claimed the incident occurred when the child climbed an illegally dumped heap of crushed stone behind a playground in Khurai to secure his ball.

The plea alleged the illegal pile of crushed stone was placed by Lakhan Singh.

"Despite directions from the National Human Rights Commission to register an FIR against Lakhan and Bhupendra Singh, provide relief to the victim, and to either close or relocate the mine from the residential areas, authorities have failed to act," the plea alleged.

It claimed the petitioners were facing threats and harassment and a false criminal case was filed against the second petitioner, who is a social worker.

The plea said after the incident, the child was rushed to the hospital where doctors managed to save his life but one of his hands had to be amputated and other parts of his body also sustained serious injuries.

It said the NHRC had also directed the District Magistrate, Sagar, to take necessary steps to either close or relocate the mining site away from residential area to prevent further harm to the residents.

"Since the petitioner attempted to file an FIR, the family has faced continuous intimidation and harassment. Despite multiple letters and directions issued by the NHRC, no FIR has been registered against the accused, nor has any compensation been granted to the minor victim, who has been left permanently disabled," the plea said.

Besides other directives, it has sought a direction to the authorities to comply with the NHRC's directions.

The plea sought a direction for compensation of ₹1 crore, along with medical assistance, to the child.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.