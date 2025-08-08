New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea alleging institutional apathy in maintaining welfare of persons with neurodivergent conditions such as autism. SC agrees to hear plea over persons with neurodivergent conditions

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan agreed to hear the petition, which claimed "systemic failure" in implementation of various laws, including the National Trust Act, 1999, aimed at welfare of persons with autism, cerebral palsy, etc., and multiple disabilities.

"We seek to draw the urgent attention of your lordships to the persistent neglect, institutional apathy and failure of the respondents in upholding the constitutional, statutory and international obligation towards individuals with neurodivergent conditions like autism, dyslexia," the counsel appearing for petitioner society 'Action for Autism' said.

The counsel said besides others, the plea has also arrayed the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment as a party respondent as the ministry was responsible for the allocation of budget and its implementation.

"We will issue notice to the first five respondents . We will keep the states separately for the time being," the bench said and posted the matter for August 29.

The petitioner's counsel said they had also filed an application for interim relief, underlining the sense of urgency in the matter.

He said when it came to issuance of UDID , there were no dedicated centres.

"It is very difficult for persons with autism, neurodivergent conditions even to travel unless and until urgent steps are taken to sensitise and also create the necessary conditions particularly, orientation of airlines crew, staffs at airport," the counsel said.

The bench asked the petitioner if they had given suggestions and mentioned about practices followed internationally on the issue.

"PIL does not only mean you raise the problem," the bench said.

The counsel said they have given suggestions and also mentioned about the international practice in the petition.

He said in most of the countries, training was imparted to airport staffs and security staffs at railway stations and metro stations so that they were made aware about the conditions of persons having neurodivergent conditions.

The counsel said there were numerous incidents where such persons were denied the basic rights during frisking or checking.

He said out of the country's total budget, two per cent went to health, of which a mere two per cent was for mental health issues.

He said the number of persons having neurodivergent conditions was huge in the country despite the fact that there was under reporting because of social stigma.

The counsel contended many autistic persons were highly gifted but their social and communication skills were impaired.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.