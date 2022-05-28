SC asks govt for more assistance to vulnerable witness committee

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Union law ministry to provide all needed assistance to a court-appointed committee in implementing guidelines on vulnerable witness deposition centres throughout the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The committee, headed by former Jammu and Kashmir high court chief justice Gita Mittal, was formed by the top court in January this year. The ministry of women and child development (MoWCD) was given the responsibility of coordinating with the panel.

On April 28, MoWCD wrote to the law officer appearing for the Centre in the case stating that the law ministry or the home affairs ministry were more appropriate to handle coordination with the Justice Mittal committee.

After seeing MoWCD’s letter, the bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi said on Friday, “The ministry of women and child development has been nominated as a coordinating ministry having due regard to the fact that the issue pertaining to vulnerable witnesses directly concerns the plight of women and children who are in the position of vulnerable witnesses.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To achieve this purpose, stating that the MoWCD alone should coordinate all activities in consultation with the justice Gita Mittal Committee, the bench said, “If any coordination with the department of justice is required, the additional solicitor general (ASG Aishwarya Bhati representing Centre) shall ensure that facilitative assistance in that regard is made available to the MoWCD.”

The directions by the court came as a follow-up to its January 11 order in which it expanded the definition of vulnerable witnesses and asked all high courts to monitor setting up vulnerable witness deposition centres (VWDC) in all districts.

The court formed the Justice Mittal committee to engage with all high courts on the creation of infrastructure for VWDCs and prepare a uniform training module to sensitise judicial officers on these aspects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The definition of vulnerable witnesses, generally understood to be child witnesses or witnesses of sexual assault, was expanded by the top court to include age and gender-neutral victims of sexual assault or unnatural sex, any witness deemed to have a threat perception, witness suffering from mental disability, speech or hearing impairment or any such disability, or any such witness deemed to be vulnerable by the court.

In April, based on Justice Mittal committee’s recommendations, this definition was further expanded to include witnesses who depose in civil cases as well. These included witnesses who have to appear in family courts and juvenile justice boards.

Senior advocate Vibha Dutta Makhija, who is assisting as amicus curiae in the matter, informed the court that the Justice Mittal committee had convened a meeting on March 28, the minutes of which were forwarded to the secretary, MoWCD on April 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ASG Aishwarya Bhati told the court that the MoWCD can be officially made a party to these proceedings by the court. The court accordingly directed impleadment of the ministry and asked ASG Bhati to ensure due follow up of the decisions taken by the Justice Mittal committee.