Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SC asks Rajasthan HC to appoint person with low vision as civil judge

PTI |
Apr 15, 2025 04:47 PM IST

SC asks Rajasthan HC to appoint person with low vision as civil judge

New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Rajasthan High Court to appoint a woman from the general category with low vision as a civil judge in the state.

SC asks Rajasthan HC to appoint person with low vision as civil judge
SC asks Rajasthan HC to appoint person with low vision as civil judge

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma exercised its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution in asking the high court to either appoint Rekha Sharma, who also belonged to economically weaker section of the general category, as a civil judge or create a supernumerary seat.

Article 142 of the Constitution provides broad powers to the top court to pass any order to ensure "complete justice" in any matter before it.

A supernumerary seat is an additional seat over and above the sanctioned posts to provide employment in future.

Advocate Talha Abdul Rahman, appearing for Sharma, said the ​Rajasthan judiciary reserved nine posts for the candidates with benchmark disabilities and two for persons with blindness and low vision.

He said Sharma secured 119 marks which was above the minimum qualifying marks for candidates with blindness and low vision but denied appointment as a judicial officer.

He also said only two candidates in the PwBD category were ultimately selected against a total of nine vacancies and Sharma could have been accommodated in the service.

The bench noted Sharma's submissions that the high court gave the seat reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities to a PwBD and a scheduled tribe candidate who could have been accommodated under their own reserved category.

“Having regard to the object and intention of Article 142 of the Constitution, we direct that the petitioner be appointed as a civil judge ,” Justice Nagarathna said.

The same would be done either by creating a supernumerary seat or by accommodating the candidate against unfilled vacancies for disabled candidates and were carried forward to a subsequent cycle, the bench said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / SC asks Rajasthan HC to appoint person with low vision as civil judge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On