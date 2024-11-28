SC calls GRAP 4 implementation ‘abject failure’, says expedite action against officers

The Supreme Court on Thursday lambasted the authorities in Delhi over pollution, saying the implementation of GRAP-4 measures was an abject failure. The court ordered that the measures will remain implemented in Delhi till Monday, except for the easing of restrictions about the opening of schools. The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)

The court ordered the anti-pollution body CAQM to hold a meeting in the meantime and consider making suggestions on scaling down restrictions from GRAP 4 to GRAP 3 or GRAP 2.

The court further asked the body to consider having a hybrid of GRAP 4 and GRAP 3 measures if needed.

"We make it clear that all GRAP IV measures except the measures which are modified in respect of the schools will continue to operate till Monday. In the meantime, the Commission for Air Quality Management will hold a meeting and come out with the suggestion about moving from GRAP IV to GRAP III or GRAP II. We also make it clear that it is not necessary that all measures which are provided in GRAP IV should be dispensed with," the bench said.

On the poor implementation of GRAP 4, the court has sought a response from Delhi and NCR states.

The court has directed CAQM to expedite action against top police, government and civic agency officials in Delhi for violating court orders in implementing the ban on entry of heavy trucks into the national capital.

It will hear the matter next on December 2.