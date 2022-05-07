SC cancels bail over celebratory posters

Bhopal/Jabalpur The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail granted to a man accused of rape, after he was welcomed back to Jabalpur with posters saying, “Bhaiya is back”. A three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, justice Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli called the celebration of bail a brazen act by the accused, Shubhang Gontia, a member of the ABVP, the student wing of the BJP.

A 23-year-old student filed a complaint at the women’s police station in June 2021 in Jabalpur against Gontia, alleging that he raped her for three years under the false pretext of marriage. The complainant alleged that she became pregnant during the course of the relationship, after which the accused got her an abortion pill from a private hospital. Gontia was arrested on September 30, 2021, after the police announced a ₹5,000 reward for information on him. On November 16, the Madhya Pradesh high court’s Jabalpur bench granted him bail.

Upon his release, Gontia and his supporters took out a procession in the city and put up hoardings to celebrate his release. The victim’s father informed the apex court about this immediately.

“The bail order was challenged in the Supreme Court as Gontia is an accused in at least five criminal cases and is influencing the case by posting his snapshots prominently on posters/hoarding in the forefront with the faces of some influential persons of society in the backdrop, welcoming him with captions like ‘Bhaiyaa is back’,” said Vaibhav Manu Shrivastava, counsel for the victim.

Hearing the matter on April 11, the Supreme Court expressed its displeasure and sought a reply from the state government and the accused.

In a reply to the apex court, counsel for the accused Charu Ambwani said, “He is a student leader who belongs to a community that celebrates the festival “Maa Narmada Jayanti” and the posters in question have nothing to do with his being released on bail.”

However, deputy advocate general Ankita Choudhary, who appeared on behalf of the state government to support the victim, requested the court to reject the bail.

In its order issued on Thursday, the court said, “Even if it is assumed that the posters in question were not contemporaneous to the release of the respondent (Shubhang Gontia) from detention, the captions tagged to his photographs on social media highlight the superior position and power wielded by him and his family in the society and its deleterious impact on the appellant/complainant.”

“The emojis of crowns and hearts tagged with the captions quoted above are devoid of any religious sentiments sought to be portrayed by the respondent. On the other hand, they amplify the celebratory mood of the respondent and his supporters on his having been released from detention in less than two months of being taken into custody for a grave offence that entails a sentence of not less than ten years that may even extend to life,” the order said.

“The brazen conduct of the respondent (Gontia) has evoked a bona fide fear in the mind of the appellant/complainant that she would not get a free and fair trial if he remains at large on bail and that there is a likelihood of his influencing the material witnesses. In view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that the respondent does not deserve the concession of bail,” the court said, adding that relevant material brought on record was overlooked by the high court while granting bail.

The court has directed Gontia to surrender within a week. Jabalpur superintendent of police Siddharth Bahuguna said, “The court order came on Thursday and the accused has seven days to surrender. If he doesn’t surrender, we will follow the court’s instruction.”

