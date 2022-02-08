SC declines to recall order for CBI probe into HZL initial stake sale

NEW DELHI: Even as the Union government blamed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for submitting an “incorrect” investigation report, the Supreme Court on Thursday declined to recall its order for a CBI probe into the initial stake sale of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) to Anil Agarwal-run Sterlite Opportunities and Ventures Ltd (SOVL) in 2002 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was in power.

“The CBI produced the entire file before us (in August 2020). We went through the file, file notings, and various other facts. It is not that everything was based on some statements that we passed our order...If the government tells us that CBI bungled, this can’t be an application that we can entertain,” a bench, headed by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, told solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Union ministry of finance.

The bench, which also comprised justice Surya Kant, underlined that the November 2021 order was passed after hearing both the central government and the CBI on the petition filed by an association of officers related to the public sector undertaking, which alleged illegalities in the disinvestment for benefits to a few by undervaluing the shares.

“Government of India is a party and the CBI is also a party in these proceedings. The government did not oppose when CBI handed over the documents to us. We passed our order based on the documents given to us by the CBI. It is not that some lawyer has given us anything,” it added.

Mehta tried to persuade the bench that CBI’s report on a preliminary inquiry included several incorrect facts and therefore, the court’s judgment in November 2021 happened to rely on these wrong assertions.

“Unfortunately, the Government of India is saying that the foundational facts presented by the CBI to this court were factually incorrect. I can show each and every line in CBI’s report that is incorrect,” Mehta told the bench while asserting that the disinvestment was a collective decision taken after scrutiny at four levels.

Mehta read out a part of the judgment in which a senior officer’s note was held to the basis for the cabinet committee of disinvestment clearing the disinvestment of 26% equity to a strategic partner with management control and appointment of an advisor, instead of a 25% sale.

But the court remained unimpressed. “The fact that cabinet committee of disinvestment approved the disinvestment is also a part of their file and we have seen it. But there are several other facts too in the report. This application cannot be your remedy now. This is not a case between two private parties,” it told Mehta.

On the aspect of irregularities in the valuation of 26% equity for disinvestment, Mehta pointed out that the court had adversely commented on not assessing the valuation of three mines owned by HZL but the fact was that these mines were closed.

“So what? It makes no difference, Mr Mehta. It is about the potential of these mines. They are still assets and have some value,” said the bench.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for the petitioners, called it “amazing” that Mehta also appeared for the CBI in this case and earlier argued that the inquiry report cannot be shown to the petitioners. “He is now appearing for the Union government to say that the report he gave to court is incorrect. This is amazing,” Bhushan said.

At this point, the bench told Mehta that the Centre’s application to recall the previous order is a “misconceived” plea and that this cannot be their remedy despite all arguments against the probe agency.

Mehta then opted to withdraw the government’s application with a statement that they would file a review petition against the November 2021 judgment.

HZL was incorporated as a public sector firm in 1996. The NDA government in August 2000 decided to disinvest 26% of its equity through a strategic sale. Sterlite Industries emerged as the highest bidder, offering ₹40.5 per share for the government’s stake. The transaction was completed in April 2002.

Further, as part of the “call option” part of the deal, the government further divested around 19% stake at the same price to the private entity in November 2003. Through this two-phase transaction, the government sold 45% of its stake in the firm for around ₹769 crores.

The National Confederation of Officers Association of Central Public Sector Enterprises approached the top court in 2014 for a CBI probe into the deal and restraining the government from further divesting its share. The petition pointed out that the final decision to close the case was taken even though several officers of CBI recommended the registration of a regular case for further inquiry.

By its November 2021 judgment, the court allowed the Centre to disinvest its remaining shareholding of 29.5% in HZL since the company was no more a government-held company but it also directed that the CBI should register a regular case into the 2002 sale and submit its reports to the court quarterly.

The court cited a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India besides other instances and added there were “sufficient materials on record” to conduct a full-fledged investigation into the bidding process and valuation of shares and assets of HZL.

A preliminary inquiry was started by the CBI in November 2013 to look into alleged corrupt practices. But the government informed the top court that the case was closed since there was no evidence of criminality.

