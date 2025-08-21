SC declines urgent hearing on plea against MCD’s notification on stray dogs

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent hearing on a plea challenging a notification issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the mass capture and sheltering of stray dogs in the national capital. A stray dog with its puppies on a roadside. (PTI)

The matter was mentioned before a bench of justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi by advocate Nanita Sharma, who sought an urgent listing. The bench, however, declined to pass any direction. This means that, for now, the August 11 order of a two-judge bench directing the rounding up of strays remains in operation, with no stay in place.

The August 11 order, issued by justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, had directed municipal authorities to begin capturing stray dogs from across Delhi and to create shelters with capacity for at least 5,000 animals within eight weeks. A detailed written order on the same day reiterated those directions and laid down welfare safeguards for animals kept in shelters. The directions quickly became contentious, drawing strong objections from animal welfare groups.

Following criticism and a plea pointing to inconsistencies with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai, in a rare administrative step, shifted the matter from the Justice Pardiwala bench to a larger three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath.

On August 14, the larger bench, also comprising justices Sandeep Mehta and d NV Anjaria, heard the matter at length and reserved its ruling on pleas seeking a stay of the August 11 order. It did not specify when the decision would be pronounced.

During the August 14 hearing, the Justice Nath bench rebuked the Delhi government and its civic bodies for failing to implement the very regulatory framework they had framed for managing stray-dog populations. “You frame laws and rules but do not implement them,” observed the court, noting that both human safety and animal welfare were suffering as a result. The bench asked the Delhi government to state clearly whether it intended to abide by the statutory regime.

The courtroom saw sharply opposed positions. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, pressed the case for immediate intervention to protect public safety, pointing to “shocking” instances of child mutilation and fatal bites. He argued that while dogs must not be killed, they should be separated, sterilised and treated humanely, and that the court needed to craft an effective solution to a growing public-health concern.

Countering this, senior advocates Kapil Sibal (for NGO Project Kindness), Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Sidharth Luthra and others representing animal welfare groups urged the court to suspend the August 11 directions, contending that mass, timebound capture with a blanket ban on release disregards binding law and past Supreme Court rulings. They maintained that the lawful approach is sterilisation and vaccination under the ABC framework, followed by return to the same locality, and warned that ordering removal without adequate, inspected shelters would inevitably result in cruelty and violations. Counsel also pointed to government data recently tabled in Parliament that, they said, did not show deaths in Delhi due to dog bites over the last few years, questioning the factual premise for sweeping measures.

The three-judge bench reserved orders after asking pointed questions of the Delhi government on compliance with statutory rules. Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave, also representing the Delhi government, assured the court on the day that the government would comply with whatever directions the bench issued.

The August 11 order had drawn immediate criticism from animal rights groups, who warned that sweeping removal measures could cause unnecessary suffering and undermine proven, humane strategies such as sterilisation, vaccination and community feeding.

The detailed written order, released on August 13 even as the matter was being reassigned, sought to incorporate welfare safeguards, directing that dogs in shelters not be mistreated or starved, that overcrowding be avoided, vulnerable dogs be housed separately, and timely veterinary care be provided. It also allowed adoptions subject to strict conditions and the Animal Welfare Board of India’s protocols, warning that any re-release of adopted dogs into public spaces would attract “the strictest of action.”

The suo motu case was triggered by the death of a six-year-old Delhi girl from rabies following a dog bite, with the Pardiwala bench citing “disturbing patterns” of dog-bite incidents and local agencies’ inability to keep public spaces safe. But for now, whether its contentious August 11 order will survive awaits the reserved judgment of the new bench.