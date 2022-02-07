Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / SC defers hearing on Haryana govt's plea against HC stay on private quota
india news

SC defers hearing on Haryana govt's plea against HC stay on private quota

Under the Haryana government law, every employer must hire 75% ‘local candidates' for posts in private jobs which pay salary upto ₹30,000 a month
The Haryana government had challenged the HC stay on private quota law in Supreme Court on Saturday(HT File)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 04:57 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on plea by Haryana government challenging Punjab and Haryana High Court stay on quota for private jobs, news agency ANI reported.The top court hearing will be held on February 11.The Manohar Lal Khattar government on Friday had challenged the High Court order which stayed the law reserving 75% private-sector jobs, paying up to 30,000 a month, for local candidates.

Following a hearing that lasted less than two minutes, the high court bench of justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain had suspended the law.

The Haryana law provides reservation for a “local candidate”, who has been defined under the Act as someone “domiciled in the state of Haryana”. According to the law, every employer in Haryana must employ 75% “local candidates” for posts where the gross monthly salary is not more than 30,000. The Act, which covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms, came into force on January 15. The law was made applicable for 10 years.

Read: Legal experts question validity of Haryana reservation law

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP