SC defers hearing on Haryana govt's plea against HC stay on private quota

Under the Haryana government law, every employer must hire 75% ‘local candidates' for posts in private jobs which pay salary upto 30,000 a month
The Haryana government had challenged the HC stay on private quota law in Supreme Court on Saturday(HT File)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 04:57 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on plea by Haryana government challenging Punjab and Haryana High Court stay on quota for private jobs, news agency ANI reported.

The top court hearing will be held on February 11.

The Manohar Lal Khattar government on Friday had challenged the High Court order which stayed the law reserving 75% private-sector jobs, paying up to 30,000 a month, for local candidates.

Following a hearing that lasted less than two minutes, the high court bench of justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain had suspended the law.

The Haryana law provides reservation for a “local candidate”, who has been defined under the Act as someone “domiciled in the state of Haryana”. 

According to the law, every employer in Haryana must employ 75% “local candidates” for posts where the gross monthly salary is not more than 30,000. The Act, which covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms, came into force on January 15. The law was made applicable for 10 years.

Read: Legal experts question validity of Haryana reservation law

