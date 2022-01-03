SC denies appeal against protection from arrest to Suvendu Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in West Bengal, will continue to be protected against arrest, as the Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Calcutta high court’s order in connection with criminal cases lodged against him.

A single-judge bench of the high court had on September 6 granted an interim stay on any coercive action against Adhikari in connection with criminal cases registered against him after he crossed over from the ruling Trinamool Congress party to the BJP.

The West Bengal government had challenged the stay before a division bench of the high court, which upheld the stay. The state government then approached the apex court.

Adhikari had approached the high court seeking stay of arrest in seven criminal cases lodged against him in the state. He had claimed that the criminal cases were the result of “regime revenge” because he had defected to the BJP in the state ruled by the TMC.

One case pertained to a theft of ₹5,000 and a gold chain, while another related to theft of tarpaulin sheets at the behest of Adhikari. Even an old case of an alleged suicide of Adhikari’s personal security officer was sought to be reinvestigated on a complaint by the widow of the deceased, who alleged murder.

This was the second case coming up against the same order, a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna observed on Monday.

On December 13, the court had dismissed appeals filed by the West Bengal government and a complainant in one of the cases on the ground that the high court order was passed as an interim direction, pending final consideration of Adhikari’s petition. The top court’s order had permitted the state to file an application before the high court to vacate the stay.

In the present appeal, the state government presented new arguments, questioning the dismissal of its letters patent appeal (LPA) by the high court’s division bench. “Since the order of the single judge was assailed before us, the issue of maintainability of LPA pales into insignificance,” the bench had said. “Parties are to be governed by our order of December 13.”

The issue raised in their appeal was similar in nature to a case already pending before the top court, said lawyer Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for the state government. “The issue here is whether LPA can be moved in terms of a writ petition before the high court under Article 226 of the Constitution,” she said. “This question is pending consideration in the Anup Majee vs CBI case pending before this court.”

“We have already dealt with the high court order on merits; then where is the question of LPA? Once you have approached us on merits and we have dismissed your appeal, there is no question of dealing with another petition against the same order,” the apex court bench said on Monday.

Guruswamy sought to argue that the question raised by the state has not been dealt by the December 13 order. She requested the court to allow this matter to be tagged with the Anup Majee petition, as similar questions of law are to be decided.

Appearing for Adhikari, advocate PS Patwalia opposed the state’s arguments and requested the court to dismiss the same. As regards clubbing the petition with the other pending case, the bench told the state, “The state is already before us in the Anup Majee matter.”

