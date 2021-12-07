Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking more teeth for dowry law

Change must come from within on how women should be treated, the Supreme Court said on Monday as it sharply criticised the practice of dowry but dismissed a petition seeking to add more teeth to penal provisions in the country’s anti-dowry law.

Asking the petitioners to approach the Law Commission for initiating reforms, the top court was categorical that such reforms fell within the realm of policymaking that restrained courts from stepping in. The Law Commission is a body of experts constituted by the Centre, from time to time, to examine amendments to existing laws, recommend redundant laws and even take up research on new and emerging fields of law. It is headed by either a judge of Supreme Court or chief justice of a high court.

The observations were made while dealing with a petition by Kerala-based social activist Sabu Stephen and two others, including a woman lawyer who was a victim of dowry harassment.

The petition argued by advocate VK Biju said that although dowry death and harassment were made punishable under Section 304B and 498A of the Indian penal code (IPC), and there was a dedicated law in the form of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, young women and girls continued to be subjected to severe torture for dowry.

“We are also sensitive to the issue you have raised….the change has to come from within. How we treat a woman and how to treat a woman when she comes into a family are things that are part of a social change,” said the bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and AS Bopanna.

The court found the prayers in the petition to be bordering on legislation. These included the appointment of a dowry prohibition officer in every government office, gifts brought by the woman to be registered in her own name till seven years after the wedding, a curriculum for schools, and a premarital course that will require “no dowry certificate” to be mandatory for registration of any marriage, among others.

“The reliefs which have been sought in the above terms pertain to the realm of legislative policy. Hence, there are restraints on the jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution to craft remedies which essentially require legislative reforms,” the bench said,

Granting liberty to the petitioners to approach the Law Commission of India, the bench said, “A dialogue on considering what measures would support the existing legislation on the subject, can be initiated. It is in this backdrop that we are of the view that it may be appropriate if the Law Commission of India considers the issue in all its perspectives. The petitioners are at liberty to submit a note of research and on all relevant aspects for the benefit of the Law Commission.”

The court also noted the dangers in entertaining the prayers made in the petition. For instance, it noted that the idea of having a ‘no dowry certificate’ after a mandatory counselling will work to the disadvantage of women in villages. “India resides not only in Kochi, Delhi or Mumbai, but in small villages. So those getting married have to go to the nearest city to attend the course. And if you say, without the certificate, marriage won’t be registered, it will have serious consequences.”

