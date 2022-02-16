SC examines if TN law on Vanniyar quota should go to larger bench

The Supreme Court hearing a bunch of petitions challenging stay of a Tamil Nadu law providing reservation to Vanniyar community, considered most backward community in the state, hit a legal roadblock on Tuesday with the court hearing a battery of lawyers on the question whether the validity of the state law should be examined by a larger bench.

The law providing 10.5% reservation to Vanniyar community was struck down as unconstitutional by the Madras high court on November 1 against which several appeals were filed by the state government, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) – a political outfit in the state representing the interests of the Vanniyakula Kshatriyas who would benefit from this law, and a host of other individuals.

As the hearing on these appeals were taken up on Tuesday, a bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai asked the state government and other petitioners to argue whether the matter required consideration by a larger bench.

This question arose as submissions were made by a cross section of lawyers on Tuesday that while considering the validity of the 2021 law providing reservation to Vanniyars in jobs and admissions in the state, the power of the state government to identify and create provisions for a particular community within the most backward communities (MBC) will require examination of two constitutional provisions, the 102nd Constitution amendment that allows President to notify socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) and the 105th Constitution amendment, passed in August last year by the Parliament, restoring the power of the states to identify SEBCs.

Interestingly, the 105th amendment was brought in after the Supreme Court pronounced its decision on the Maratha quota law, striking it down on the ground that states no longer have the power to identify SEBC. Marathas were identified by the Maharashtra government as falling within SEBCs.

“Tell us whether this matter has to go to a larger bench. We will decide that issue first without going into the merits of the case. If we can hear the matter without referring it to a larger bench, we will ultimately decide the issue,” the bench said.

A battery of senior lawyers appeared for the Tamil Nadu government led by senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi , Mukul Rohatgi, Rakesh Dwivedi and P Wilson. While Singhvi suggested that interpretation of the 105th Constitution amendment will arise in these cases, DMK MP and senior advocate P Wilson argued that the two constitutional provisions have no bearing on the law in question.

The PMK, whose vociferous demand for this law led to its enactment in February last year, just ahead of the assembly elections in the state, also supported the argument made by Wilson. Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan who represented the party said, “Both the 102nd and 105th amendment do not restrict the state from making reservation. It is possible to decide this issue without referring it to a larger bench.”

The lawyers argued that the law has only identified a community out of the existing MBCs to provide it 10.5% quota within the 20% quota for MBCs. “No new caste has been added and hence the state’s power under this law to create a separate reservation for a caste/community does not arise,” argued senior advocate MN Rao, appearing for one of the petitioners.

The court will continue hearing of the case on Wednesday. On December 16, when the court had last heard the matter, the bench protected all appointments and admissions already made under the law. At the same time, the court restrained the state from making any further appointment or admissions. This order was necessary as during the pendency of the matter in the high court, nearly 75,000 students took admission availing the benefit under this law.

The state government in its arguments claimed that the 1992 Indira Sawhney judgment allows state to sub-categorise castes. The petition filed by the state said that MBCs were identified in Tamil Nadu as early as in 1957 as equivalent to scheduled castes but without the factor of untouchability. IN 1994, 20% reservation was provided to MBCs in the state.

The foundation for an internal reservation for Vanniyars up to 10.5% within 20% quota was laid by the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu backward classes commission chairman in 2012. The state backward classes commission revisited this recommendation in February 2021 and gave the go ahead for implementing 10.5% Vanniyar quota within the MBC quota. This led to petitions being filed in the Madras high court by other MBCs and de-notified communities, who questioned cornering of benefits by the Vanniyars.