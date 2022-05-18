SC gives green signal for OBC reservation in Madhya Pradesh local bodies

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted Madhya Pradesh to provide reservation for the other backward classes (OBC community in local bodies after it had stayed the same in December last year for want of complying with a triple-test formula.

The triple-test formula, laid down by the Supreme Court in a 2010 Constitution Bench decision and later reiterated in March last year, required states to appoint a commission, collect quantifiable data on the community, and allocate reservation to them in local bodies in such a manner that the total reservation in each seat does not exceed 50%.

Wednesday’s order passed by a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, AS Oka and CT Ravikumar directed the MP government to notify OBC seats going by the report of the three-member OBC commission formed by the state in September last year.

This commission had quantified the population of OBCs in the state at 48% and permitted reservation of varying quantum across each municipal seat, extending to a maximum of 35%. Once this exercise was completed, the court had directed the MP state poll body to notify the election programme for nearly 23,263 local bodies which are vacant.

The court clarified that it had not decided on the merits of the report by the commission and had only allowed the state to rely on the commission’s findings for permitting OBC reservation for local bodies where elections are due.

Earlier, on May 10, the top court had held that unless triple test is fulfilled, OBC reservation cannot be provided in local bodies. The court had directed the MP state election commission to notify elections to 23,263 local bodies within two weeks and re-notify OBC seats as general category seats.

The court said, “Until the triple test formality is completed ‘in all respects’ by the state government, no reservation for OBCs can be provisioned; and if that exercise cannot be completed before the issue of election programme by the state election commission, the seats [except those reserved for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes] must be notified as for the general category.”

The order was passed on a petition filed by one Suresh Mahajan who challenged the amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Act, 1956, Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj Avam Gram Swaraj Adhiniyam, 1993, and Madhya Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1961. By these amendments, the state government authorised itself to determine the number and extent of wards in the concerned local bodies.

The court noted these amendments were similar to the ones carried out in Maharashtra and directed the two matters to be listed together for hearing on July 12. By that date, the court directed the MP poll body to file a status report and directed the state government to extend all logistical support for completion of elections. The court said its directions will supersede any orders the high court or civil courts pass.

Subsequently, the MP government and the three-member OBC commission had approached the court, pointing out that at the time when the order was passed, it was not aware that the delimitation exercise conducted by the state for demarcation of municipal wards was complete.

The bench allowed the state to notify the OBC seats on the basis of the commission’s report while clarifying that its order should not be seen as validating the findings of the commission, which would be open to challenge in any proceedings according to law.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the commission, took the court through its findings and informed that based on public hearings, the panel arrived at the population of OBC in each local body. Based on the 50% ceiling to be met as per the triple-test, varying proportions of OBC reservation was recommended for each local body, after taking into account the existing reservation for scheduled caste and scheduled tribes. In this manner, the triple-test was complied with, Singh said.

The state government, represented by solicitor general Tushar Mehta along with additional advocate general (AAG) Saurabh Mishra, pointed out that once the commission has given its findings, the state government will consider the recommendations and notify the OBC seats. According to the state, the exercise of OBC reservation is conducted on rotation basis.

Mehta said that the state will notify OBC seats based on draw of lots and apply the reservation to those seats based on the recommendation of the commission which submitted its report early this month.