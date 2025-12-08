New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to a former professor at an Assam college, arrested for making an anti-India post on social media but advised that the relief granted to him should not lead to his reinstatement. SC grants bail to Assam prof in anti-India post case, bars reinstatement citing molestation charges

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that he has been named in two other cases, accused of molesting girl students and making objectionable remarks against them on social media.

Earlier, the professor was termed "pervert" and "a threat to young girls" by the bench.

The bail was granted considering that he has been in jail for over six months, and the conclusion of the trial against him is likely to take some time, the court said.

"Taking into consideration all the factors, let him be released on bail, subject to furnishing bail bonds. Let him be present in court for every hearing," the bench ordered while clarifying that the relief shall not be construed as a ground for his reinstatement, given the allegations involving students.

CJI Kant told the counsel for the Assam government that his suspension from college should remain as it is.

On November 12, the top court came down heavily on Md Joynal Abedin, who was a professor at the Gossaigaon College in Kokrajhar district of the state, saying he cannot be released from jail easily.

"You are in the habit of harassing women on social media and making obscene remarks. You are a perverted man and a threat to young girls in college.

"What kind of professor are you? You are a shame to the word professor. You should not be allowed to enter the college," the top court said, after perusing the case records.

His counsel earlier told the bench that he had apologised for the post which led to his arrest on May 16 and as soon as he realised it was against the country's interests, he had deleted it.

Abedin moved the top court challenging the denial of bail by the Gauhati High Court. He sought bail on the grounds that he has been incarcerated for over six months, and despite the filing of a chargesheet by the police, the trial in the case has not commenced.

His counsel claimed there was no judicial officer at the Gossaigaon court, due to which there is uncertainty over the conclusion of the trial in the near future.

The top court earlier requested the Gauhati High Court chief justice to look into the issue of filling the vacant post or transfer his case to the sessions court in the Kokrajhar district.

Abedin, who is a resident of Gosaigaon, had allegedly made anti-India posts in May, for which he was initially detained and later arrested.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.