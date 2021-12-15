SC grants four-week pre-arrest protection to Raj Kundra in pornography case

Businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was on Wednesday granted a four-week pre-arrest protection from the Supreme Court in connection with a pornography case.

A bench headed by Justice Vineet Saran granted the anticipatory bail plea to Kundra, and also issued a notice to the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Crime Branch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protection grant by the apex court came after Kundra's plea for pre-arrest protection was dismissed by the Bombay high court on November 25. The cyber cell of Mumbai Police filed a first information report (FIR) against the businessman in 2020 in which he was booked for allegedly distribution sexually explicit videos.

Before the high court, Kundra's anticipatory bail plea for rejected by the sessions court as well. The FIR lodged by the Mumbai Police has named a total of six people as accused, including Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra.

This case is one of many levelled against Kundra for allegedly producing and streaming pornographic content. Notably, he was arrested in July along with 10 others, including his Information Technology (IT) head Ryan Thorpe, for their alleged role in the production of adult content through a subscription-based app called ‘Hotshots’. In September, Kundra and Thorpe were granted bail on a surety of ₹50,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kundra has repeatedly dismissed all claims against him, and at the time of his bail in September, he told the Metropolitan Magistrate Court that the videos streamed on Hotshot were shot with the consent of the actors and claimed he owned the app only for 10 months.