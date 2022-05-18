SC grants interim bail to Haridwar hate speech accused

New Delhi:

Jitender Narayan Tyagi, the main accused in the Haridwar hate speech case, was granted interim bail for three months on medical grounds by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tyagi, formerly known as Waseem Rizwi, has been in prison since January for allegedly giving hate speeches at a religious congregation in Haridwar in December.

While granting the relief, a bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath directed Tyagi to submit an undertaking that he would not give in any hate speech or make any such statements on electronic, digital or social media platforms.

The court also directed advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared for Tyagi along with advocate Pulkit Srivastava, to advise his client not to indulge in any hate speech and maintain harmony in society.

“We consider it appropriate to grant him interim bail on furnishing an undertaking that he will not address the electronic media or social media and will not indulge into such activities any more. On furnishing undertaking and the terms and conditions to the satisfaction of the trial court, the petitioner shall be released on interim bail for the period of three months,” the court order, a copy of which HT has seen, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On December 23, Haridwar police registered its first case on the three-day Dharma Sansad held during December 17-19, which caused a furore on social media as the participating religious leaders called for violence against minorities. Police named five people in the case.

Tyagi, named as main accused, was arrested on January 13. He has been booked under section 153A (promoting enmity between religious groups) and section 298 (uttering words aimed to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his petition in the Supreme Court, Tyagi said his release on bail was essential because he required urgent medical attention. He also pointed out that a charge-sheet has already been filed against him. He approached the court after his plea for bail was rejected by the Uttarakhand high court on March 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People who delivered hate speeches at the Haridwar event last year are “spoiling the whole atmosphere” of the country, the top court had observed on May 12.

“Stay together peacefully, enjoy life,” the bench had said, even as it issued a notice to the Uttarakhand government, seeking a response on Tyagi’s bail plea.

The bench noted that the maximum punishment for the offences Tyagi was charged with was three years, and he has been in jail since January. “The investigation may have been completed. What further investigation do you need him for?” the bench had asked the state.

In its response, the state government said the petitioner may repeat the same offence if he was granted the bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court, however, allowed the state to seek cancellation of Tyagi’s bail in the event of any violation of its order and posted the matter for hearing next on August 29.

Yati Narsinghanand, head priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi temple, was among those arrested in connection with the case. He is out on bail. Tyagi had also referred to Narsinghanand’s bail in his plea.

The investigation into the alleged hate speech at the event is being monitored by the top court. A special investigation team formed by Uttarakhand police is probing the matter.