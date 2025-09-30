SC issues notice on IIT student’s petition for medical transfer

The Supreme Court has sought response from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on a petition filed by a first-year undergraduate student challenging denial of his transfer to IIT Delhi that jeopardised treatment of his chronic mental disability at AIIMS. The IIT Kharagpur student approached the Supreme Court against the denial by the institute to allow him inter-IIT transfer to Delhi (ANI)

The meritorious student belonging to the scheduled caste category, who successfully cleared the joint entrance examination (JEE) 2023 to secure a spot in the Bachelors of Architecture (B. Arch) course at IIT Kharagpur, approached the top court against the denial by the institute to allow him inter-IIT transfer to Delhi.

In an order passed on Friday, a bench of justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan, issued notice on the petition seeking responses of IIT Delhi and Delhi-based AIIMS, besides IIT Kharagpur. The matter has been kept for October 10 as the petitioner’s lawyer Vipin Nair demanded an urgent hearing owing to the petitioner’s chronic mental health condition.

Nair told the court that the petitioner suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder, following a complex medical journey beginning in 2019 when he was initially diagnosed with depression and anxiety at PGI Chandigarh. In 2022, he underwent specialized Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (RTMS) therapy at AIIMS Delhi and recovered substantially.

It was in this condition he succeeded in clearing JEE Advanced 2023. With his family in Punjab and Kharagpur being a new place, the symptoms resurfaced at an unprecedented severity level, as confirmed by PGI, Chandigarh which recommended urgent treatment.

The petition stated that Inter-IIT Transfer Rules permits transfer of undergraduate students between IITs on medical grounds, with rules providing placement “either according to their JEE Advanced All India Rank, or to the program in which the lowest ranked student (AIR) was admitted that year.” The petitioner’s parents approached IIT Delhi, which is near to AIIMS, on the possibility of such transfer. In December 2023, the IIT Delhi Director gave a conditional consent pursuant to which the petitioner followed up with IIT Kharagpur.

Despite initial assurances by his institute, the application for transfer was rejected on February 13, 2024, citing four grounds, related to insufficient JEE rank, curriculum differences, no parity between B.Arch. and B.Tech admission process, and inapplicability of transfer rules to Architecture students.

The petition said, “The rules contain no restrictions on B.Arch students and apply to all undergraduate students admitted through JEE Advanced, treating B.Tech and B.Arch. admissions as equivalent for transfer purposes.”

It further stated that the nearest hospital to Kharagpur providing RTMS facility is in Kolkata which is beyond the petitioner’s financial means.

The petition urged the court to direct IIT Delhi to honour its conditional consent and offer placement in a suitable B.Tech program either based on his JEE Advanced rank strictly as per the transfer policy, as IIT Delhi does not have a B.Arch course.

The petition further cited a recent precedent last year when IIT Delhi successfully processed the medical transfer of a B.Tech Chemical Engineering student to IIT Hyderabad following breathing disorder experienced by him at Delhi. Although this was a transfer involving the same course, it still required accommodation of curriculum differences, cited as one of the grounds by IIT Kharagpur to deny transfer.

The family of the petitioner wrote to the education ministry in September 2024 but failed to get a response, pursuant to which they filed a petition in the top court last month.