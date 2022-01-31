SC judge renews pitch for public’s access to proceedings in court

Renewing his pitch for more transparency in court proceedings, Supreme Court judge justice DY Chandrachud has said that it will only be possible for the public to understand the nature of judicial work if proceedings are opened for public viewership.

A judge is to be judged not only by the number of judgments delivered but also by her conduct inside the courtroom, justice Chandrachud said.

Speaking at the virtual launch of a book by professor Balram K Gupta on Saturday, the top court judge said: “Not only is it imperative that justice is done but it should also seem to be done. Justice seems to be done only when judicial proceedings are opened for public viewership.”

If judicial proceedings are opened to public, justice Chandrachud said, it will not only provide legitimacy to the institution but also add “to the democratic principle of accountability”.

While data on disposal rates and the judgments of cases are easily available in the public domain, the people cannot ascertain the behaviour of a judge inside the courtroom due to a lack of transparency, justice Chandrachud said.

“Unless this important indicator of performance evaluation is publicly available, it would be difficult to evaluate the performance of a judge and would pose challenges to judicial accountability,” he said.

“A lack of transparency results in distrust and a deep sense of insecurity,” justice Chandrachud said recalling the Dalai Lama. He further said that even though legal journalism has “gained traction”, it has limitations.

Streaming of judicial proceedings can also become a mode of education for the “young and the old of the Bar”, he added.

In October last year, justice Chandrachud said that “everyone in the country has a right to know what goes on inside a courtroom”, as he emphasized that live streaming rules were formulated so courts could telecast proceedings.

