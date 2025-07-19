The Supreme Court on Friday imposed a cost of ₹10 lakh on a Hyderabad-based man for misusing the criminal machinery and dragging the widow and daughter of a retired Army Major General in a totally “false and frivolous” prosecution over a plot of land in Telangana. SC junks FIR against former Army officer’s widow, daughter

The court quashed the criminal case lodged against the 70-year old woman and her 52-year old daughter, who are residents of Delhi, and directed the Hyderabad police to grant them protection on their visit to the state for managing their 500 square yard plot situated in Gachibowli village of Ranga Reddy District.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said, “A cost of ₹10 lakh is imposed on the complainant for misusing the process of criminal law and entangling the appellants, who are the wife and daughter respectively of a retired Army Major General, in a totally false and concocted criminal case.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by Mala Chaudhary and her daughter Revathi against an April 28, 2023 order of the Telangana high court dismissing their petition for quashing the criminal case of cheating against them.

It was alleged by one Srujan Sen, a Hyderabad resident and an agent of a prominent builder in Telangana, that both Mala and Revathi made an oral agreement to sell their land in Gachibowli village along with their farmhouse in Delhi for a total consideration of ₹5 crore. Initially, he claimed to have paid them a sum of ₹75 lakh and later when they sought money citing financial difficulty, he transferred a sum of ₹4.05 crore to them. Later, when he sought registration of the land in his name, the same was denied by the two persons.

The court felt this was a case that the HC ought to have quashed. Setting aside the HC order and FIR, it held, “In our view, the high court acted with absolute pedantic approach, while disposing of the quashing petition filed by the appellants in the cryptic manner as indicated above, without even touching the merits of the case. The approach of the high court in throwing out the quashing petition in such a cursory manner cannot be appreciated.”

Advocate Vanshaja Shukla who represented the two women exposed his lie by pointing out that the petitioners had in 2020 entered into an oral agreement with Sen for the sale of the said plot of land for a total sale consideration of ₹5.75 crore to be deposited by October 7, 2020. The terms and conditions further provided that if he delayed payment by a month, the sale price would escalate to ₹6.5 crore, and beyond that would lead to a revised offer of ₹7.5 crore.

She admitted that he made a deposit of ₹4.05 crore till November 16, 2020 but did not honour the agreement by making deposit of the remaining amount. Shukla said that he concocted a story in the FIR making a false claim of payment of ₹75 lakh initially and a further payment of ₹4.05 crore towards sale of not just the 500 square yard property but also a farmhouse in Delhi belonging to the petitioners. The FIR also stated that he was lured to the deal with a promise that even the neighbouring plot in Gadhchiroli will be sold to him.

She read the contents of the FIR and compared it with his civil suit filed where he made no mention of the Delhi farmhouse or the other assurance. Moreover, he gave no proof of the initial deposit of ₹75 lakh or the agreement making such a declaration.

The court said, “We are convinced that this is a classic case of the complainant who seems to be wielding some clout in the state of Telangana, misusing the process of police investigation so as to entangle the accused appellants who are residents of New Delhi, in a totally false and frivolous prosecution for the offences punishable under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.”

It further observed, “On a bare reading of the FIR, it is clear that a plain and simple dispute involving non-execution of a registered sale deed in terms of so-called oral agreement to sell has been given the cloak of a criminal case by misusing the criminal machinery.”

The 70-year old woman, wife of late Major General PSK Chaudhary, was even arrested in the case and kept in detention for almost eight days. “The fact that appellant No. 1 was arrested in this frivolous FIR clearly shows the clout of the company of which the complainant is an agent,” the bench observed.

During the proceedings, the petitioners said they were willing to return the amount of ₹4.05 crore on the condition that the complainant withdraws the civil suit. Sen told the court that he was willing to withdraw if he gets interest on the paid amount.

Irked by this approach of the complainant, the bench said, “We feel that rather than awarding interest to the complainant, it is a fit case wherein the complainant should be penalized with exemplary cost for misusing the process of criminal law in a case which was of purely civil nature.”

“We hereby quash and set aside the order dated April 28, 2023 passed by the HC and as a consequence, the FIR No. 771 of 2020 dated December 14, 2020, and all proceedings sought to be taken in furtherance thereof are declared to be gross abuse of the process of law and are hereby quashed and set aside.”

The court directed that on any future visits by petitioners to Hyderabad for managing their property, they shall intimate the Superintendent of Police/Commissioner of Police of their visit, who shall ensure appropriate security is provided to them.