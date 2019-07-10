SC looks to hire more administrative staff across India

With the majority of its administrative staff coming from north India, the Supreme Court has now decided to widen its recruitment drive and hire candidates from southern, eastern and western states that have a large English-speaking population, two officials familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.

Of the 2,200 employees of the apex court, 70% are from northern states, mainly Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The first official said the present strength gives an impression as if the Supreme Court is meant only for the people of Delhi and its neighbouring states. The new plan is aimed at shedding this image, the official added.

The second official said the move is also to have more employees in the workforce with better English language skills. “People from southern, eastern and north-eastern states are well-versed in this language and we need staff with good communication skills as judges get posted here from various states of the country,” the official said.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took a formal decision in this regard after consulting senior judges, including Justices SA Bobde and NV Ramana. Instructions have been issued to the secretary general of the apex court to coordinate with the state high courts for the recruitment, the officials said.

At present, the SC announces its vacancies through newspaper advertisements. To widen its recruitment drive, the apex court will inform all the HCs about its impending vacancies at various levels. The HCs will advertise the posts in at least 3-4 local newspapers so that eligible candidates can apply for the posts.

The CJI has also decided to carve a new wing for conducting verification of the new employees. This wing will have four officers from government security agency, such as the Delhi Police or the CBI. This will be for the first time that background of successful candidates would be verified before they are confirmed.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 23:14 IST