New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over a plea seeking FIR against Delhi High Court judges and members of Central Administrative Tribunal calling it "scandalous" and filed for "publicity stunt". SC miffed over plea for FIR against judges, appoints amicus

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi appointed former judge and senior advocate S Muralidhar as amicus curiae in the matter to assist the court after the petitioner alleged the tribunal during the course of hearing said it was going to allow his application but dismissed it later.

The plea has been filed by an IIM graduate.

"You are such a learned fellow. Tell us under what provisions of law do the judges and members of the tribunal are liable to be prosecuted for giving judgement against you. You cannot ask for registration of FIR against the judges," the bench told the petitioner Ravi Kumar.

The petitioner has impleaded sitting and former judges of the Delhi High Court and Allahabad High Court aside from some members of CAT.

"We understand this is a scandalous petition for a publicity stunt… Don't you think that when you indulge in this kind of scandalous petition, how it is going to affect you?" the bench said.

After Justice Kant asked the petitioner about his credentials, the latter said he had done engineering from Delhi and management from IIM, Kozhikode.

His counsel said his client had enrolled into law to take up cases of corruption.

He claimed after the tribunal dismissed his petition, the Delhi High Court also did the same thing and no benches were ready to hear his case.

"The case remains pending before every bench, every bench looks into the gravity of the matter, calls the ASG, calls an affidavit from the government and later dismisses it," the counsel said.

The bench, however, hit back, "If there's an illegal, erroneous or perverse kind of order or judgment rendered by a judicial forum, does it mean, you will implead the judges by name? And you will ask for registration of FIR?"

The top court subsequently asked the copy of the petition be served to the amicus curiae.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.