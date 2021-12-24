Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SC must step in to oversee probe into Ayodhya land case: Priyanka Gandhi
SC must step in to oversee probe into Ayodhya land case: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday dismissed as an “eyewash” an investigation ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government into the alleged Ayodhya land fraud case and sought the intervention of Supreme Court in the matter.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, on Thursday. (HT/Amal K S)
Published on Dec 24, 2021
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday dismissed as an “eyewash” an investigation ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government into the alleged Ayodhya land fraud case and sought the intervention of Supreme Court in the matter.

The Congress leader also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hurting the sentiments of people who donated for the construction of Ram Temple by indulging in “corruption”.

“In the area around Ram Temple, people from BJP are buying and selling land to benefit themselves and using the temple trust’s money for this purpose. People all over the country have given money to this trust. There is blatant misuse and wholesale corruption happening,” she told reporters here citing a report in The Indian Express here.

“In my view, the Supreme Court should suo motu intervene as we are talking about the faith of millions, including poor people who have given their savings to the trust. It is some moral responsibility -- owed to them. It is very clear that the officer of that level cannot investigate the mayor of Ayodhya,” she said.

She also alleged that land belonging to Dalits which is not allowed to be sold is also being “usurped” and illegally bought by officials and their relatives.

Hitting back, BJP manifesto committee vice president Brij Lal said Priyanka does not have any right to speak on the issue. “Priyanka Gandhi has no right to speak on this issue because her own husband has been found guilty in irregular land purchases in Haryana and Rajasthan. He bought land worth crores in these states. She did not speak anything on it,” he told news agency ANI.

