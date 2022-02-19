SC notice on Indrani bail plea in Sheena Bora murder case

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on an application for bail moved by former media executive Indrani Mukherjea, who is in jail for over six years in connection with the murder of her 25-year-old daughter Sheena Bora in 2012.

Issuing notice on her bail plea, a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and PS Narasimha asked the CBI and Maharashtra government to file their response in two weeks.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who appeared for the 50-year-old, currently lodged at Byculla Jail, told the Court that the trial will not end anytime soon as 185 out of 253 witnesses remain to be examined. He informed the Court that Mukherjea was arrested in August 2015 and has remained in jail since.

The petition was filed challenging the order dismissing bail passed by the Bombay high court on November 16 last year. The petition filed through advocate Sandeep Singh said that the petitioner is suffering from irreversible cerebral ischemia and has other health complications.

The case against the petitioner relates to the death of her daughter from her first marriage – Sheena Bora who was killed in April 2012. The case was initially taken up by the Mumbai Police but later transferred to CBI in September 2015.

According to the prosecution, Indrani had hatched a conspiracy with her husband Peter Mukherjea, Sajeev Khanna and her driver Shyamvar Rai to eliminate her daughter. Indrani had objected to Sheena’s relationship with the son of Peter Mukherjea from his first marriage. Sheena allegedly blackmailed Indrani and threatened to expose her financial transactions, which led to the incident in question.

Even as Sheena had mysteriously disappeared, Indrani maintained that she was in the U.S. It was only after Indrani’s driver was arrested in another case that the police discovered the plot and the half-burnt body of Sheena was discovered by the police. However, in a new twist to the case, Indrani claimed two months back that she was told by a woman prisoner that Sheena is still alive.