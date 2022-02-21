SC notice to Centre, states on steps to promote fundamental duties

The Supreme Court on Monday asked states and Centre to inform how they intend to sensitise citizens on the importance of knowing their fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution

Nearly two decades ago, the top court had directed states and the Centre to take steps for making it part of the education curriculum.

Issuing notice to the Centre and states on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer Durga Dutt, a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh agreed to consider the issue limited to the aspect of seeking compliance of its earlier decision of 2003, by which states and Central governments were directed to come out with steps to raise awareness about fundamental duties contained under Article 51A of the Constitution.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar appearing for the petitioner had to convince the Court to issue notice as the bench wanted to know if any order in this regard could be passed by the Court. In the order, the judges said, “We cannot run the government… Lots of these issues raised fall within the domain of political dispensation, as reflected by the elected body through an electoral process.”

Kumar told the Court that the purpose of the petition is to seek a response from the concerned government on what steps they have taken in the past 19 years or what steps they propose to take.

The petition said, “it is need of the time to motivate every citizen of India to perform their duty to uphold and protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India; to defend the country and render national service when called upon to do so, to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture, and protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife, and to have compassion for living creatures. The people of this Country should have a duty to preserve the nationality and integrity of the country.”

Referring to the latest developments in the country, Kumar said, “Everybody wants fundamental rights. Nobody wants to know what are their duties under the Constitution? There are protests in the country where normal life gets hampered, roads and rail routes are blocked, and public property is damaged.”

He referred to the 2003 decision that was based on the conclusion by the national commission to review the working of the Constitution, which directed implementation of the report prepared by former chief justice of India JS Verma, known as Verma Committee on Fundamental Duties of the Citizens (1999) to take steps to teach and educate people about the need to obey fundamental duties.

The 2003 decision came on a letter written to the top court by another former CJI, Ranganath Mishra, emphasising that fundamental duties need to be inculcated in citizens during early years and hence the need for states to take steps for educating citizens about their duties.

The petition referred to the attend in the media to give a communal colour to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic and said, “The fact that many persons are not wearing masks and not following social distancing of minimum two meters at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is looming large is another glaring illustration of the non-performance of duties by many in society…It is the need of the hour that certain moral obligations be converted to legal obligations by enacting legislation and framing guidelines, so that if in future such situation arises, we as a nation shall be seen standing together with united efforts.”

The petition referred to the ancient text of Mahabharata to show how Lord Krishna guided Arjuna on the importance of duties in all spheres or stages of one’s life. “The current conjecture of socio-economic forces and the disgust aroused by falling ethical standards provide a timely opportunity to launch a nation-wide movement to enable all citizens to become aware of their rights and responsibilities (duties), understand their obligations to observe constitutional values and carry out fundamental duties in day to day activity.