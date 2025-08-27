New Delhi, The Supreme Court has ordered an inquiry into the claims of a judicial member of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal of being "approached by one of the most revered members of the higher judiciary". SC orders probe after NCLAT judicial member claims 'approached for favour'

Sources privy to the development said the inquiry will be conducted by the apex court’s secretary general with the top court deciding the future course of action on the basis of the outcome.

Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma, the judicial member of the Chennai-based NCLAT, alleged being approached by a member of higher judiciary for a favourable order in a case which was pending before him.

He recused himself from hearing the matter and even recorded the incident in a two-paragraph order passed on August 13.

"We are anguished to observe, that one of us, Member , has been approached by one of the most revered members of the higher judiciary of this country for seeking an order in favour of a particular party. Hence, I recuse to hear the matter ," the NCLAT order said.

The tribunal then requested the matter to be placed before the "chairperson for nomination of an appropriate bench" for hearing.

The two-member bench comprised Justice Sharma and Technical Member Jatindranath Swain.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by A S Reddy, suspended director of Hyderabad-based KLSR Infratech, which is facing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The judgment in the matter was reserved by the insolvency appellate tribunal on June 18 after completion of hearing.

It also granted seven days time to both parties to file written submissions, if any.

The matter was listed for orders on August 13 before the two-member Chennai bench comprising Justice Sharma and Swain.

However, when the matter was called, Justice Sharma recused from the matter and mentioned the reason in a two-para order passed on that day.

CIRP was initiated by the Hyderabad bench of the NCLT against KLSR Infratech over the plea filed by its creditor AS Met Corp Pvt Ltd on July 14, 2023.

It appointed an interim resolution professional after suspending the board of the realty firm.

The order was challenged by A S Reddy before the NCLAT.

Justice Sharma, who retired from the Uttarakhand High Court on December 31, 2023, and then joined NCLAT as a judicial member on February 19, 2024, has previously recused from several cases.

He had recused from hearing matters relating to the insolvency of ed-tech firm Byju's as he had previously appeared as a lawyer for the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Similarly, he recused from hearing matters related to Jeppiaar Cements and Ramalinga Mills.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.