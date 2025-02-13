SC quashes appointment of NCH chairman

New Delhi Public appointments made contrary to the eligibility requirements amounts to a fraud on the public, the Supreme Court held on Wednesday as it set aside the appointment of chairman of the National Commission for Homoeopathy. The bench noted that section 4(2) of the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) Act, 2020 prescribes eligibility criteria for appointing the chairperson. (HT PHOTO)

Faulting the decision of the Centre in approving Anil Khurana’s appointment as chairman in July 2021 for a tenure of four years, a bench headed by justice Dipankar Datta said, “Whenever appointment to a public office is sought to be made, irrespective of the nature of the office, the rules prescribing mandatory eligibility criteria must be applied in a strict manner... it amounts to a fraud on the public to make appointments in departure of either the statutory requirements or a public advertisement.”

The bench, also comprising justice Manmohan, noted that section 4(2) of the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) Act, 2020 prescribes eligibility criteria for appointing the chairperson. Besides other qualifications, it specifies that chairperson should have experience of not less than 20 years in the field of Homoeopathy, out of which at least ten years shall be as a leader in the area of healthcare delivery, growth and development of Homoeopathy or its education.

The order of the court came on an appeal filed by one of the shortlisted candidates for the post, Amaragouda L Patil, who succeeded before a single judge bench of the Karnataka high court in January 2024 in setting aside the appointment. However, a division bench of the same HC restored the appointment in July last year against which Patil approached the top court.

Senior counsel Devadatt Kamat and advocate Nishant Patil, appearing for the petitioner, said that prior to appointment as NCH Chairperson, Khurana was Director General of Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) and it was here that he earned 10 years as head of department. The court noticed from the organisational structure of CCRH that the earlier posts held by Khurana did not merit consideration as Head of Department. This fact was not noticed by the search committee while recommending him at the top among a panel of three names on May 7, 2021.

Going through the documents, the court said, “The instant case showcases an egregious departure from the mandatory requirements prescribed in Section 4 of the NCH Act and the advertisement for the said position and leaves no option but to interfere with the said selection of the third respondent (Khurana).”

The court found that Khurana misrepresented on the factum of experience of 10 years as leader and though doubts were raised on his eligibility by the search committee headed by Cabinet Secretary, the members did not call for records to clear this doubt.

The bench said, “We have no hesitation to hold that there was no material before the Search Committee on the basis of which the third respondent could have been held to be eligible, having had 10 years’ experience as the head of a department.”

On the contrary, the court found Khurana had experience of 9 years and 9 months on the date of his appointment as the Chairperson on July 5, 2021.

Justice Datta, writing the judgment for the bench said, “Every public appointment under Article 16 of the Constitution must be fair, non-arbitrary and reasonable. Tested on this touchstone, the appointment of the third respondent fails to pass muster....This Court, under the Constitution, is the protector of the rights of citizens; to allow a proven fraud to be continued is unthinkable since it goes against reason as well as morality.”

The bench quashed the appointment and directed him to step down from the office of Chairperson “forthwith”. The order was made to operate after a week, giving him time to complete his pending assignments. However, the court restrained him from taking any policy decision or decision involving finances.

The Centre was directed to initiate fresh process of appointing Chairperson of NCH while holding that “no future benefit shall enure to him on the basis of the service rendered by him as Chairperson.”

The decision of the committee contained an order issued by Ayush ministry secretary on May 6, 2021 giving an opinion on Khurana’s requisite experience of 10 years being equivalent to ‘Head of a Department’. “We are left to wonder who determined equivalence and how such equivalence was determined,” the bench said.

“Merely because the search committee is chaired by the Cabinet Secretary and such committee consists of experts, does not automatically make its recommendation immune from judicial scrutiny,” the bench said, adding, “In an appropriate case warranting such scrutiny, the writ court would be justified in its interference with the process.”

The court noted that the only escape route for saving the appointment was for the committee to seek relaxation in the rules from the Centre which was not sought. The court went on to hold “the act of appointing the third respondent as Chairperson, despite he not having the requisite experience, suffers from malice in law.”