SC raps govt over delay in ‘cashless treatment’

ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Apr 10, 2025 09:26 AM IST

A bench of justices AS Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing an application on implementing the scheme passed by Parliament in April 2022.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Centre for dragging its feet on implementing a scheme for cashless medical treatment to road accident victims despite its direction earlier this year, and summoned the secretary of the ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) to explain the delay.

A view of the Supreme Court building. (Sanjay Sharma)
A view of the Supreme Court building. (Sanjay Sharma)

A bench of justices AS Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing an application on implementing the scheme passed by Parliament in April 2022 on cashless treatment to road accident victims during the golden hour (first hour after the accident).

“People are losing lives because of your default. This is your own legislation and just because you are not able to implement it, several lives are getting lost as they cannot avail of cashless treatment,” the bench remarked.

“The time granted by us to frame the scheme has expired on March 14. This is a very serious breach of not only the order of this court but a failure to implement a beneficial provision of the statute,” it added, directing the secretary, MoRTH to appear virtually on the next date of hearing.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Vikramjeet Banerjee, appearing for MoRTH, pointed out that the government was facing several “bottlenecks” in framing the scheme under Section 162 of the Motor Vehicles Act that provides for the beneficial provision.

“Our experience shows that unless the top government functionaries are summoned, things do not move,” the bench remarked.

