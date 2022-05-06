SC refers Delhi services tussle to 5-judge bench

Five years on, a Constitution bench will once again delve into the power tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government, as the Supreme Court sets about to decide which of the two governments has the power to transfer and appoint bureaucrats in the Capital.

On Friday, a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, preferred a larger bench to adjudicate finally on interpretation of Article 239AA(3), which outlines the power of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to make laws to administer Delhi.

According to the bench, which also comprised justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, the previous five-judge Constitution bench verdict in 2018 did not provide authoritative interpretation of certain parts of Article 239AA(3), which led to rival contentions from both sides with respect to their power to control bureaucrats in the national capital. The previous constitution bench was set up in 2017.

The bench clarified that the new five-judge bench shall adjudicate the limited issue relating to ‘Services’ in Delhi and that no other substantial issue on interpretation of Article 239AA will be adjudicated afresh since they stand settled by the 2018 judgment.

“The limited issue that has been referred to this bench relates to the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and NCT of Delhi with respect to the term ‘services’. The Constitution bench of this court, while interpreting Article 239AA(3)(a) of the Constitution, did not find any occasion to specifically interpret the impact of the wordings of the same with respect to Entry 41 in the State List. We therefore, deem it appropriate to refer the above limited question, for an authoritative pronouncement by a constitution bench in terms of Article 145(3) of the Constitution,” stated the court order.

Article 239AA provides the framework for the exercise of legislative powers by the legislative assembly of the Union territory of Delhi and the Parliament in respect of Delhi. Entry 41 of the List-II (State List) authorises a state government to frame laws on state public services and state public service commission.

After the CJI read out the operative part of the order on reference, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, made a request for an early hearing of the matter after constituting the larger bench. CJI Ramana responded that the matter would likely come up for a hearing before a Constitution bench on May 11.

As a fall out of the Friday order on reference, the Delhi government’s separate challenge to the 2021 amendment in the NCT of Delhi Act will have to wait till the Constitution bench’s decision on ‘Services’.

A five-judge bench had by a judgment of July 4, 2018 interpreted the power of the Delhi assembly under Article 239AA while clarifying that three specific subjects, namely land, police and public order, shall remain under the exclusive domain of the Centre in the Capital. At the same time, the verdict ruled that Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor cannot act independently and must act on aid and advice of the AAP government without creating undue obstructions.

Later, a division bench in 2019 delivered a ruling on specific points of contentions between the Centre and Delhi but the two judges had contrasting opinions as to who wields power on the Delhi bureaucracy. Therefore, the matter related to Services (transfer and appointments of bureaucrats) was referred to a three-judge bench.

Arguing on behalf of the Centre before the three-judge bench, solicitor general Tushar Mehta said last month that the larger public interest required Delhi’s power under Article 239AA on matters concerning transfers and postings of officers in the Capital to be decided by a Constitution bench.

Mehta argued this point on Thursday last week, stating that a five-judge Constitution bench of the SC in July 2018 did not decide on whether Delhi or Centre will have competence to pass laws “in so far as any such matter is applicable to union territories” as occurring in Article 239AA(3). The law officer further made the fine point that the 2018 judgment has not specifically held that the Delhi government is empowered to make laws on all subjects other than land, police, and public order.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, vehemently countered this submission, arguing the 2018 verdict by the Constitution bench is unequivocal in demarcating the powers of the Delhi government and that the submissions by the Centre are aimed at eroding the federal structure. Singhvi added that accepting the Centre’s submissions would render the Delhi legislative assembly meaningless.

While the split decision of the two judges in 2019 awaited a detailed hearing by the larger bench, in 2021, the central government came out with an amendment in the NCT of Delhi Act, giving more powers to the L-G by making it mandatory for the Delhi government to seek his opinion before taking any executive action in pursuance of decisions by the council of ministers, or any other decision under any law in force in the Capital.

The 2021 amendment law was separately challenged by the Delhi government, which contended that giving overriding powers to the Centre’s nominee over Delhi legislature is unconstitutional and virtually disenfranchises the people of Delhi by taking away power from their elected representatives. On March 3, the three-judge bench sought a response from the Centre to this petition.

On April 12, S-G Mehta urged the three-judge bench to hear both the cases together. He claimed that the two cases (on Delhi bureaucracy and 2021 law) will have an overlapping effect on each other and therefore, they should be considered together. This request was opposed by the Delhi government, which called it yet another attempt by the Centre to delay the case. The Delhi government is willing to take a chance arguing its case separately on the executive power to transfer bureaucrats even as the 2021 law is considered valid and constitutional, Singhvi argued on April 12.

With the court accepting the Centre’s request to refer the matter to a five-judge bench, the Delhi government’s petition against the 2021 Act gets delayed as a legal corollary.

In response to the AAP government’s petition, the Union government filed a counter affidavit on April 27. Disruptions created by the AAP government in Delhi by keeping the Lieutenant Governor in the dark about crucial executive decisions made it expedient for the Centre to come out with amendments in the law on administration of the national capital, stated the Centre’s affidavit while justifying the 2021 Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act.

