SC refuses to alter 84-day gap between two vaccine shots, says it is matter of policy

Gap between two vaccine shots is a matter of policy that everybody must abide by, said the Supreme Court on Friday turning down a petition filed by a company seeking to vaccinate its employees with the second dose prior to the mandatory 84-day gap prescribed by the Centre.

Kerala-based Kitex Garments had approached the Court challenging a decision of the Kerala high court on December 3 which refused the company’s plea to inoculate its staff within three to four weeks of getting the first dose. The company claimed that such a concession was available for Indians who had to travel abroad for work purposes. However, the same benefit was not extended for domestic workers as the CoWIN app/portal allowed registration for the second dose 84 days after the first dose.

The bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, “This is a matter of policy which is based on scientific assessment. If a national policy has been prescribed by the government, everybody has to abide by it.”

Advocate Haris Beeran appearing for Kitex group said that new employees are being recruited every month to meet export targets. “This is a recurring problem as every time new employees join, it will create a threat to the existing employees who are already vaccinated. We are willing to pay for the doses. This will only help curtail the pandemic by early vaccination.”

The average test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala over the past week is over 30 per cent. Data available on the official Covid dashboard maintained by the state government indicates that on Wednesday, the state reported more than 23,000 cases and 854 deaths. No statistics were available for the last 48 hours.

The judges told Beeran that vaccination had nothing to do with the capacity of an individual to pay. “It is a policy based on supply and demand. You may be ready to pay but this is not a surplus product in the market.”

In June 2021, the company administered first vaccination dose to over 6000 employees by procuring the vaccines and had again purchased another 12,000 doses for giving the second dose to employees. The petition relied upon a recent study of Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) stating that effectiveness of both Covishield and Covaxin was the highest with a gap of 6-8 weeks between the two doses.

“As per the current protocol, the Covid portal CoWIN does not permit administering the second dose of Covishield within a period of 84 days,” the company stated in its petition challenging the Kerala high court order. In May 2021, the Kerala government closed the gap to three-four weeks for Indians travelling abroad. The petition added, “Giving a relaxation for timing of the second dose for only persons who travel abroad is highly discriminatory, especially when vaccine is taken at their own cost. Any attempt to differentiate between international travellers and domestic workers in terms of vaccination and relaxation of one category alone would result in discrimination.”

In September 2021, a single judge of the Kerala high court had allowed the request of the company and directed the state government to make necessary provisions for the company to schedule the second dose of vaccine within four weeks of the first dose. This order was challenged by the Centre before a two-judge bench of the same high court which set it aside and concluded that allowing persons to have more freedom with respect to the timing of the second dose would derail and upset activities of the government and will be detrimental to the interest of the nation.