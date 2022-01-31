SC refuses to hear petition to pull down movie against Gandhiji

The Supreme Court on Monday directed a petitioner seeking a ban on the screening of the movie “Why I killed Gandhi” to approach the high court even as the Court called such portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi as “unfortunate”.

Refusing to entertain the petition filed by a young political activist Sikander Behl, a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said, “A writ petition under Article 32 (in the Supreme Court) may only be filed on infringement of fundamental right. No fundamental right of the petitioner appears to have been violated.”

Behl’s petition sought an order to remove all contents from the movie that was launched on an OTT platform on Sunday, coinciding with the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation. His lawyer Anuj Bhandari told the Court that it was a clear violation of Article 21 as the feelings of an entire country had been hurt by the portrayal of Gandhi, revered as a national icon, by calling him ‘napunsak’ (translated as impotent) and the one responsible for atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan.

“A joke is being made on Gandhiji and a national icon is being defamed in this manner and this content is all over the internet,” Bhandari said.

The bench remarked, “That is most unfortunate.” However, it questioned Bhandari on why a petition was directly filed in the Supreme Court instead of the high court. Bhandari said, “The content being shown extends throughout the country. I have also raised the issue of regulating content of OTT as currently the movies streamed on such platforms are not censored by the Central Board of Film Certification.”

The Court further added in its order, “It appears petitioner as a citizen may have a serious cause of concern. The petitioner is at liberty to approach the high court under Article 226.” The Court told the petitioner that since the petition has made the ministry of information and broadcasting along with the film producer as respondents, there was no harm in approaching the high court.

At the time of filing of the petition, only the trailer of the movie lasting a little over two minutes was out. Relying on the same, the petition said, “In the movie’s trailer, an attempt has been made to blame Mahatma Gandhi for the partition of India and atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan, and thereby an attempt has been made to justify the killing of the Mahatma.” Bhandari said, “This movie will be seen by children as well. We are allowing a national icon known as Bapu to be defamed in this manner. An order from the top court will be sufficient to curb this content.”