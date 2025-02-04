SC refuses to hear plea on Maha Kumbh deaths

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged negligence in the recent Maha Kumbh stampede that left at least 30 devotees dead and 60 others injured, even as it termed the incident “unfortunate”. The court directed the petitioner, advocate Vishal Tiwari, to approach the Allahabad high court instead. An aerial view of sadhus arriving to take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, at the Sangam in Prayagraj, on Monday. (PTI)

“This is an unfortunate incident, and it is something of concern. But move the high court, especially since there is already a petition pending there,” a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and justice Sanjay Kumar told Tiwari.

It also recorded a statement by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state of Uttar Pradesh, that a similar petition is pending before the Allahabad high court.

“You should also go to the high court. The issues you have raised can be addressed there,” the bench told Tiwari.

Tiwari had filed the PIL last week, alleging “lapses, negligence, and utter failure of administration” by the Uttar Pradesh government in handling the Maha Kumbh crowd on “Mauni Amavasya” — considered by many as the most auspicious moment of the six-week festival. His plea sought policy interventions to prevent such tragedies in large religious gatherings and urged the court to direct all states to set up a “devotee aid cell” at the Kumbh to ensure the safety of pilgrims travelling from different regions.

The PIL makes several key requests, including directives to all states to collaborate for the safe and secure pilgrimage of devotees and setting up facilitation centres at the Kumbh, which would provide essential information on safety measures and guidelines for pilgrims from different states.

The petition underscores the need for a coordinated effort among state governments to prevent tragedies like stampedes, and improve crowd management at one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. It has asked for a court order for deploying small medical teams, including doctors and nurses, from various states in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure adequate medical support during emergencies.

A pre-dawn stampede on the holiest day of the Maha Kumbh on January 29 killed at least 30 people and injured another 60 in Prayagraj town after surging crowds burst out of police barricades to rush towards a narrow strip of the riverbank, trampling bystanders.

Authorities said the tragedy occurred between 1am and 2am as millions of devotees jostled to find a toehold before taking a dip at the holy Sangam nose, smashing through cordons and putting the spotlight on alleged administrative lacunae in preparing for the “Mauni Amavasya”.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. A three-member panel, led by retired judge Harsh Kumar, will oversee the investigation, with former director general of police (DGP) VK Gupta and retired civil servant DK Singh as its members. The chief minister had also announced a separate police inquiry into the incident.