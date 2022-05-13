SC refuses to postpone NEET-PG exam, holds patient care to be paramount

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the national eligibility entrance examination (NEET) for post graduate medical admissions for 2022 to be held next week as it said that any delay to hold the examination has serious consequences on patient care and treatment and would lead to “chaos and uncertainty” for over 2 lakh doctors who have registered for the examination.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by a group of doctors who requested the court to postpone the May 21 NEET-PG 2022 examination by two months as they had failed to register by the last date of March 25 owing to the delayed counseling schedule for the NEET-PG 2021 admissions, with the state counseling ending on May 12.

Their representation on this issue was shot down by the ministry of health and family welfare on May 10 after elaborate consideration.

“How can we do this,” said a bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, after it was informed by additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati appearing for Centre that 206,571 doctors have registered for the examination and preparations for holding NEET-PG 2023 in January next year had begun.

The bench said, “While the prayer of petitioners seeking postponement may seem innocuous, this will seriously impact patient care and availability of doctors and have cascading effect on patient care as well as career of doctors….Over 2 lakh doctors have registered. Their schedule will be seriously affected and any postponement will create chaos and uncertainty.”

ASG Bhati told the court that a delay in NEET PG Examination 2022 will lead to fewer numbers of Resident Doctors in hospitals as this year, instead of three batches, only two batches of doctors were available for patient care and treatment in medical college hospitals due to the delay in holding the examinations.

“Delaying this exam is bound to have serious adverse impact on patient care and treatment and will also have a cascading effect on other ancillary issues including the course of super-specialty,” Bhati said, while adding, “Consider who is not before the court. There are a large number of students on the other side. It has a cascading effect on patients who also cannot approach this court.”

The bench accepted the submission and said, “What must be borne in mind is that on the other side are a large body of students and needs of patient care which cannot be ignored. Postponement of any examination is replete with serious consequences. Patient care needs to be paramount.”

Bhati requested the court to permit the government to put medical admissions back on track, after it was derailed due to the pandemic for the last two years. According to a judgment of the Supreme Court passed in January 2016, NEEt-PG test is to be held in January every year and by May 1, session has to start every year. The bench noted that NEET-PG 2022 was running four months behind this schedule as classes would begin only in September.

“As the country gets back on rails after the pandemic, the decision of the ministry of health and family welfare in adhering to the schedule needs to be respected. Any delay in conducting the examination will lead to fewer numbers of resident doctors in hospitals,” the bench observed.

For the petitioner doctors, senior advocates Rakesh Khanna, Anand Grover and P Wilson put up a spirited argument suggesting that the number of affected doctors similarly placed as them would be 50,000 and the country should not be deprived of meritorious doctors. Wilson said, “By giving additional time, even the doctors who have registered will get more time for preparation.” The other two counsels said that because counselling for NEET-PG 2021 was delayed, these doctors lost out on a fair opportunity this year. This violated their fundamental rights to equality and liberty under Article 14 and 21, they argued.

The bench asked the petitioners, “Nothing prevented you from registering for the examination. The only thing that came in your way was the thought that you will succeed in getting admission in 2021 exam.” The court found no reason to interfere with the current NEET-PG admission process and dismissed the petition.