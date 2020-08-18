SC reserves order on petition over final-yr exams in varsities

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:20 IST

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a decision by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education regulator, to hold examinations for final-year students across 900 universities in the country by the end of next month even as the nation battles the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The UGC on July 6 directed all colleges to conduct tests either online/offline or through a mix of both modes before September 30. The decision was opposed by some students and teachers who demanded cancellation of the examinations and award of degrees on the basis of an internal assessment.

With some states objecting to the holding of examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic and others like Maharashtra and Delhi ordering an outright cancellation of examinations for final year students, a three-judge bench headed by justice Ashok Bhushan was asked to determine whether the states will have power under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) to defy a UGC directive.

In other words, given the current situation, the court has to decide whether the UGC Act will prevail over the NDMA or the vice versa.

Students in this case were represented by top lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Shyam Divan. Maharashtra and Delhi were represented by legal heavyweights Arvind Datar and KV Vishwanathan to lay down the edifice for a legal challenge to UGC’s defence of its July 6 directive, argued by solicitor general Tushar Mehta.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju put forth the case of the Centre while senior advocate PS Narasimha supported the Centre by representing a bunch of students in favour of holding the examinations.

Objections posed by the petitioners were both factual and legal. Singhvi stated that conditions prevailing across the country were not uniform for the UGC to lay down a “one-size-fits-all” decision to hold examinations. Moreover, he said the lockdown enforced on account of the Covid-19 pandemic had imposed severe restrictions on communication, transportation across cities and even within a town.

To conduct an online examination in such a scenario is impossible as many students have returned to their hometowns situated in rural pockets where internet connectivity and digital infrastructure remains a challenge.

On Tuesday, senior advocate Datar put forth the Maharashtra government’s submissions that holding of examinations was the prerogative of the states and not the Centre. Maharashtra has 13 state universities and most colleges and hostels have been converted into Covid testing centres or quarantine facilities. Further, no university or state authority was consulted by UGC’s team of experts, which lacked a medical or health expert, Datar said.

The Delhi government argued that holding examinations only for final year students was discriminatory as students of other semesters/years were being assessed internally based on their past performance. Odisha and West Bengal also opposed the UGC’s decision to hold examinations before September 30.

Datar gave the example of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) which have suspended their final semester examinations. He said it was possible to award degrees to students based on their past semester scores and internal assessment based on the final semester, which is already over.

One aspect troubled the bench after it heard all sides. “Can states say they won’t conduct examinations. This affects standards of education which comes under the domain of UGC. It is the UGC which has fixed standards of holding examinations. Can the universities be permitted to dilute this? Then every university will evolve a different system of passing students,” observed the bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah.

Solicitor general Mehta responded to the petitioners by stating that the matter should not be seen as a “Centre versus State superiority” as there is no question of the statutory supremacy of the NDMA. But he maintained that once the UGC, being a Central authority, directs that examinations be held, the State Disaster Management Authority cannot override