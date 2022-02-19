SC restrains SIT from acting on closure report against Jarkiholi

The Supreme Court on Friday restrained the special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged rape case against former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi from acting on its final investigation report that was submitted before the trial court following an order by the Karnataka high court early this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order came while the top court was hearing a petition filed by the victim who said that the Karnataka HC order of February 3 allowing SIT to file its final report will render her petition pending in the same high court useless where she has alleged that the SIT was formed by the state at the instance of the accused Minister. Following the HC direction, the SIT had submitted its report before the Magistrate court giving a clean chit to the Minister.

Jharakiholi who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party was the Water Resources minister in the state government from 2020 and had to resign in March last year after a purported CD showing the Minister sexually harassing the victim came to be circulated in the public domain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A bench of justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said, “We are informed that the SIT has submitted its final report. No action is to be taken pursuant to the SIT report. Let the Karnataka high court decide the matter (filed by the petitioner - victim).”

Senior advocate Vikas Singh appearing with advocate Parmatma Singh for the victim pointed out that the high court has fixed the matter for hearing on March 9. On that day, the top court said that no adjournment will be granted to enable hearing of the victim’s plea.

The victim pointed out that looking into the gravity and sensitive nature of the allegations involved, the high court had on July 27, 2021 directed the SIT not to file its final report pending consideration of the victim’s objection to the formation of SIT. According to the victim, the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru had formed the SIT on instructions from the state home minister on a letter received from the accused Minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even as the challenge to SIT was pending, the HC by its February 3 order vacated its earlier order and allowed the Magistrate court to decide on the challenge against SIT after submission of the final report.

The petition said, “Though the SIT was constituted at the instance of the accused Minister, the investigation was monitored by the high court by virtue of several orders passed in the writ petition (filed by victim). The high court without looking into the contents of the investigation reports filed by SIT and satisfying itself with regard to the manner of investigation, mechanically directed the SIT to submit the report before the jurisdictional magistrate.…The high court by allowing the SIT to submit the final report t to the Magistrate has only perpetuated the miscarriage of justice.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SIT was constituted in March last year to probe the complaint of the victim under the charges of sexual harassment (IPC Section 354A), sexual intercourse by a person in authority (IPC Section 376C) among other provisions of the penal code and Information Technology Act. The victim had allegedly approached the former Minister for job when the alleged incident took place. Her complaint was submitted to the police on March 26.

Initially, the police complaint with regard to the contents of the CD was made by one Dinesh Kallahalli who later withdrew the same. His complaint along with that of the victim was under probe by SIT.