SC rues pendency of appeals, seeks ‘change in mindset’ by HCs

The Supreme Court on Friday sought an urgent relook on the criminal justice system accepting that flaws within the system deny expeditious hearing on appeals to persons accused in petty crimes, with courts below adopting a “colonial” approach in issuing summons and denying bail to accused without understanding the reasons that force persons to commit crimes. The bench noted that increasingly cases against summoning orders and denial of bail in petty offences are inundating the top court (ANI)

The court rued the fact that increasingly, the Supreme Court has to deal with challenge to summoning orders and denial of bail in petty crimes, that must be dealt with at the level of the trial court and high court, leaving little time for the top court to deal with matters of constitutional importance and final appeals in criminal cases.

A bench of justices MM Sundresh and K Vinod Chandran, sitting during the partial court working days, observed, “There is a different kind of mindset in the high courts which we are not able to understand. Sitting here as judges, we are sorry to say, we have become elitists. We have not come out of the colonial way in treating accused as subjects, not seeing why offences are committed, why such crimes are happening in society.”

The bench noted that increasingly cases against summoning orders and denial of bail in petty offences are inundating the top court. “The very system is flawed to which we are also party. We need to see it from the accused’s point of view, whether he is responsible or not. We do not think or research on this. We have to realise who we are dealing with and what makes a person turn to crime. A person living in slums may have a different moral viewpoint that cannot be judged from the standpoint of a person from higher society.”

The court made the observations while hearing a private company’s petition challenging summons issued by a court in Madhya Pradesh requiring its presence in a criminal case related to cheating and making false complaints to government agencies. The company, Alliance Industries Limited claimed that the said case was a counterblast to its original complaint filed against the complainant firm – M/s Peoples General Hospital Private Limited, alleging financial fraud and mismanagement of funds to the tune of ₹500 crore.

The court raised concern over a related aspect where lawyers are willing to argue only on the aspect of bail while criminal appeals remain pending for years together in the top court without an effective hearing.

The bench observed, “We are perpetuating illegality...No counsel is interested in conducting the appeal against conviction. We have been liberal during the vacations, but we see most criminal matters are being taken up after considerable delay and cases are adjourned even on regular days (when old matters are specifically listed).”

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra who appeared in the matter for the Peoples General Hospital group agreed with the concerns expressed by court. He informed the court that research must be undertaken why cases are not being decided at the earliest. He further stated that recently after assuming the KL Arora Chair Professor in Criminal Law at the National Law University, Delhi, he is trying to gather research on cases beginning from trial court to Supreme Court that ended in acquittal and the number of instances in which bail was denied in such cases, which amounts to pre-trial punishment.

Incidentally, Luthra is amicus curiae in a case where the Supreme Court passed directions in Satender Kumar Antil case asking courts below to grant bail to persons accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) offences if they appear on summons at the stage of filing of charge sheet or taking cognizance of complaint, provided they have cooperated throughout the investigation and have not been arrested during the probe. The judgment also provided the procedure to be adopted while dealing with special statutes and economic offences.

The petitioner company, represented by senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, pointed out that despite clear directions from the top court, orders are not being followed in the right earnest by the courts below.

The bench recalled a recent case where it was confronted with a high court order that refused to accept a ruling on arbitrary arrests given by the top court in 2014 as the same had been referred to a larger bench for reconsideration. The bench was referring to its 2014 judgment in Arnesh Kumar v State of Bihar where elaborate guidelines were passed against arbitrary arrest by the police. The judgment had dealt with a case under dowry harassment offence (section 498A IPC) but guidelines asking police officers to not arrest accused unnecessarily and Magistrate to not authorise detention casually and mechanically, was extended to all offences punishable with a maximum sentence of seven years.

Tiwari said that though the trial court had quashed the arrest warrants, insisting on personal appearance of the company’s head Ashok Kumar Khosla based abroad, raised a serious apprehension of his arrest.

The petition said, “The present case is a classic example where the victim has been made an accused while the actual culprit is having the last laugh. It is a strange case where on one hand the Petitioner is duped of his investments to the tune of several hundred crores by the respondent (Peoples General Hospital and its entity firms) and the petitioner is framed for various offences inter alia offence of extortion for seeking its money back under section 383, cheating (section 420), making false complaints to government agencies and the Company Law Board (section 182) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court issued notice on the petition and directed the trial court not to frame charges while exempting Khosla from personally appearing before the trial court. The matter will be heard after three weeks.