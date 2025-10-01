SC seeks govt response on recommendation to ban fast-growing exotic tree species

The Supreme Court has sought the Union government’s response by October 8 on an expert panel recommendation for a ban on fast-growing exotic tree species Conocarpus, used for green landscaping in cities, including Delhi. The Central Empowered Committee (CEC), a court-appointed statutory body, flagged the Conocarpus-related ecological and public health concerns in a report submitted last month. The court will hear the matter next on October 8. (ANI)

“...must take instructions and file a response. These are huge trees...preferred in areas with a low water table,” said a bench of Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai and Justice K Vinod.

Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared for the environment, forest, and climate change ministry, said the issue is being considered on a pan-India basis. “We will file our response.”

The court, which took up the matter on September 17 in the TN Godavarman batch of cases related to environmental protection, will hear the matter next on October 8.

The CEC, which took up the matter on its own, said there has been a Conocarpus proliferation due to its tolerance to heat, salinity, air, and dust pollution. Commonly known as buttonwood or damas, it is an ornamental plant with a rich green canopy.

The CEC said Conocarpus was in abundance in Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. It said the species leads to alteration of local ecosystems, excessive groundwater consumption, and potentially risks public health due to allergenic pollen.

The CEC recommended a ban on further planting or removal of the Conocarpus species. It urged the Union government to consider a legal framework for invasive species. The panel observed that the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (2024-30) lacks a nationally coordinated mechanism for monitoring and regulation of invasive alien species, whether plant, animal, microbial, or fungal.

The CEC requested the court to direct the ministry to advise all the states to stop planting Conocarpus species and also to list it as an invasive plant due to its ecological unsuitability.

It said the plant is commonly referred to as “green desert” as it offers little or no sustenance for native insects, birds, or mammals, disrupting local ecosystems.

The species is widely preferred for its fast growth and dense canopy, which offers quick greenery and shade, roadside aesthetics, and contributes to urban heat reduction.

Conocarpus requires minimal maintenance and watering, making it a more attractive choice for urban planners seeking low-cost greening solutions. It has a deep and aggressive root system that can extract significant amounts of groundwater, impacting nearby vegetation and water availability. Invasive roots also damage footpaths, underground pipelines, and building foundations.

Conocarpus releases pollen during the flowering season, which may aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma, rhinitis, and other allergic reactions, particularly in children and the elderly. Its dry and brittle wood is highly flammable during the summer months.

The species is native to the coastal areas of tropical America, the Pacific coasts, parts of Africa, arid coastal zones of Somalia and Yemen, and the Arabian Peninsula.

In India, the species was planted in Gujarat’s coastal and arid districts until it was banned across the state in September 2023. Tamil Nadu followed suit by prohibiting its plantations in January 2025.