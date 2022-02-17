SC sets aside stay on law for quota in private jobs for Haryana residents

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the stay on a Haryana law requiring private employers to reserve 75% of low-paying jobs for the state’s residents. It directed the Punjab and Haryana high court to decide on the validity of the law within a month. Till such time, the top court held that no coercive action shall be taken against the employers for not complying with the law.

The high court granted the stay on February 3 as an interim measure on Faridabad Industries Association’s petition challenging the law. The high court had posted the matter for arguments in April.

The state government challenged the high court order claiming no reasons were provided to stay the law under which 38,000 people have registered for employment with 900 establishments.

A Supreme Court bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and PS Narasimha set aside the February 3 order as the high court has not given sufficient reasons for staying the legislation. It asked the high court to decide the matter within four weeks.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act came into force on January 15 and requires employers to register with the state government for providing 75% reservation in jobs with monthly salaries up to ₹30,000 for 10 years.

Senior advocates Dushyant Dave and Shyam Divan, appearing for the association, requested the top court to protect the employers from any coercive action for not complying with the Act.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the state, informed the court that no coercive action will be taken till the high court takes a final view of the law.

The top court recorded the submission and said Haryana has decided not to take any coercive steps against the employers. To ensure the matter is heard and decided within four weeks, it restrained parties from taking unnecessary adjournments and directed both sides to appear before the high court next week to fix a schedule for a hearing.

The bench earlier pointed out similar laws existed in other states and sought Mehta’s view whether he would advise filing a transfer petition to bring pending challenges against these laws to be decided by the top court.

Dave supported this view. “This is an extraordinarily drastic Act. It affects the idea of India as a unit. It has a profound impact on the concept of India’s federalism.”

Mehta informed the top court on Thursday that Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra have passed similar laws reserving private sector jobs for local candidates. He added only the Andhra Pradesh law is under challenge along with the Haryana legislation. Mehta suggested the court set aside the stay order against the Haryana law. He added he would file a transfer petition to enable the court to hear the constitutional question.

The bench agreed with Mehta that the Punjab and Haryana high court’s order to stay the law without giving reasons was wrong. “There is a presumption of legality of any statute. There should be some patent illegality or unconstitutionality to set it aside. This is not the way a statute is to be dealt with. If this is permitted, see the consequences that will follow. Every statute will be stayed by a one-line order.”

Dave said the law has drastic consequences on an employer’s livelihood and required the court to pass an interim order. “This is private sector reservation which has no constitutional basis. Even if reservation in public employment based on domicile is to be made, such a law can be passed only by the Parliament and not the state.” He added only 900 employers are registered under the law even as there are over 48,000 registered companies in the state. Dave said the definition of employer is too wide and will also require law firms to employ local candidates.

The bench said there is no gainsaying that the matter is an important one as it raises an issue about the integration of the nation and the challenge to Article 19(1)(g), which gives the right to every citizen to practice or carry out any occupation or profession in any part of the country. “We agree that you have substantial grounds on merit. But this is not the way to stay a law,” the bench said.

Haryana has defended its law citing a lack of employment opportunities for local residents. It said reservation based on domicile is maintainable as it is different from quota based on place of birth.

The high court stayed the law questioning whether any state can restrict employment on the basis of domicile.