New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday slammed Delhi government over vacancies in the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and directed it to fill all the posts by September this year. SC slams Delhi govt over vacancies in Delhi Pollution Control Committee

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said of the total 204 vacancies as of now only 83 were filled.

"We cannot tolerate the laxity shown by the Delhi government especially when Delhi is worst affected by air pollution. We direct the state to ensure that all 204 vacancies are filled up by September 2025. Affidavit to be filed by October 15. If all vacancies are not filled in it will be a case of aggravated contempt," the bench said.

The top court also directed the Delhi government to start the process of filling anticipatory vacancies six months in advance.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Delhi government sought six months time and assured to fill the posts by end of the year.

The court, however, asked,"Why end of the year? The board is setup by the government. Government can't say they'll take six months to fill in. In the affidavit it's not even written when the process will start. When the advertisement will be published, etc."

Calling it a sorry state of affairs, the apex court on May 8 chided governments of Delhi and adjoining states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for not filling vacancies in their pollution control boards.

It then issued contempt notices to the chief secretaries of Delhi, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan over the non-compliance of its August 2024 order asking them to fill the vacancies by April 30 this year.

The top court pointed out 55 per cent posts were vacant in the Delhi pollution control committee saying it was shocking that the body was "virtually defunct".

Issuing notices, the apex court ordered the officials to explain why shouldn't they be punished under Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 for non compliance.

The chief secretaries, in turn, were ordered to showcause why they should not be punished under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

The apex court also took into account the 21 per cent vacant posts in Central Pollution Control Board and directed filling them by August, 2025.

"It is necessary to look into the functioning of SPCBs as well as committees. Perhaps they must be using old technology and equipment. We direct CAQM to conduct a study on these aspects. CAQM shall work on this aspect and make its recommendations by end of July and forward the same to CPCB as well as PCBs of Haryana, RJ, UP and Delhi. Based on the recommendations necessary action shall be taken by them by acquiring proper equipment," it said.

The top court also underlined the shortage of officials in the Commission for Air Quality Management and directed the Centre to ensure filling vacancies by August 2025.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.