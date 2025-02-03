SC takes measures to enhance, align processes for case disposal

In a concerted effort to streamline judicial processes and enhance efficiency in case disposal, the Supreme Court, under the guidance of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, hosted a national conference on Saturday for addressing issues faced by the state judiciary. The SC hosted a conference to address judiciary’s issues. (File photo)

The conference brought together key stakeholders from across the judiciary, including Supreme Court judges, chief justices and judges of high courts, and district judges from all states and Union territories. Senior officials from the ministries of home affairs and law were also in attendance.

The discussions revolved around strategies to implement the Policy and Action Plan-2024, formulated by the National Court Management Systems (NCMS) Committee, with a focus on reducing judicial backlogs and ensuring the timely disposal of cases.

As of early 2025, the total pending cases in India are estimated to be over 5.1 crore (51 million), with the majority of these cases (around 90%) pending in district courts. District courts have a backlog of around 4.6 crore (46 million) cases, as per statistics available on the national judicial data grid (NJDG).

The conference was structured into four technical sessions, each addressing crucial challenges faced by the judiciary at different levels.

In the first session, chaired by justice Sanjiv Khanna and co-chaired by justices Abhay S Oka, BV Nagarathna, and Dipankar Datta, the discussions centred on narrowing the gap between case institution and disposal, identifying case types that burden judicial dockets, and formulating strategies to expedite case resolution.

Justice Bhushan R Gavai led the second session, joined by justices PS Narasimha and KV Viswanathan, to explore the feasibility of a uniform case categorisation system across courts. Leveraging technology to optimise judicial processes also emerged as a key focus area.

The third session, chaired by justice Surya Kant and co-chaired by justices JK Maheshwari and Sudhanshu Dhulia, addressed systemic issues such as the timely recruitment of judicial officers, court staff and legal aid professionals. The session also emphasised the need for a permanent IT and data cadre in all high courts and district courts, along with an objective and transparent transfer policy for judicial officers.

The CJI returned to chair the final session, co-chaired by justices Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh and Bela Trivedi. This segment focused on career progression, performance evaluation, and mentoring of judicial officers. It also highlighted the necessity of a standardized training curriculum and measures to ensure accountability within the judiciary.

The conference provided an invaluable platform for deliberations on judicial reforms, highlighting collaboration among different levels of the judiciary. By identifying bottlenecks and proposing actionable solutions, the sessions aimed to align judicial processes with contemporary challenges and technological advancements.

With the implementation of the Policy and Action Plan-2024, the judiciary is poised to make significant strides in bridging the gap between case institution and disposal, ultimately enhancing the efficiency of the justice delivery system.