SC takes suo motu cognisance of lack of CCTVs in police stations

The Supreme Court on Thursday registered a suo motu public interest case over the lack of functional CCTV cameras in police stations, a persistent problem despite a string of binding directives from the top court aimed at curbing custodial violence. The suo motu case comes even as the top court continues to monitor compliance in the Paramvir Singh Saini Vs Baljit Singh matter, in which its 2018 and 2020 ruling laid down the most comprehensive framework for CCTV installation.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta initiated proceedings after taking note of a newspaper report which flagged 11 custodial deaths in the last seven to eight months. “Based on Dainik Bhaskar, we are directing for a suo motu public interest litigation titled ‘lack of functional CCTVs in police stations’, as it has been reported that there are 11 deaths in last 7-8 months in year 2025 in police custody,” the bench said in its order.

The fresh intervention highlights how, nearly a decade after the first judicial push for surveillance inside police stations, systemic compliance remains elusive.

The last hearing in the Saini case was held on February 9, 2024, before a bench of Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai (then a puisne judge) and justice Sandeep Mehta, who is also part of Thursday’s bench. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave is assisting the court as amicus curiae in the ongoing proceedings.

In the Saini case, the court issued detailed compliance directions, requiring cameras at all entry and exit points, lock-ups, corridors, lobbies, verandahs, duty officer rooms, and even outside washrooms in every police station. It mandated that cameras must have night vision, record both audio and video, and store data for at least one year, preferably 18 months.

States were also directed to ensure electricity and internet connectivity, even in remote areas, to support the systems. The ruling extended to central agencies like the CBI, NIA, ED, NCB, DRI, and SFIO, recognising that interrogations by these bodies were equally vulnerable to abuse.

In DK Basu Vs State of West Bengal (2015), the Supreme Court, while considering safeguards against custodial abuse, endorsed recommendations for CCTV cameras in all police stations and prisons. Though it stopped short of a blanket direction, it urged states to identify sensitive police stations and begin phased installation.

Again, in Shafhi Mohammad vs State of Himachal Pradesh (2018), the apex court advanced the framework by directing every state to create independent oversight mechanisms to periodically review CCTV footage and publish reports.

Despite these directions, affidavits filed by states have repeatedly revealed glaring gaps. Many reports lacked details on the number of cameras installed, their locations, recording capacity, or functionality. Oversight committees, meant to be the backbone of accountability, remain either unconstituted or inactive in several jurisdictions.

In May 2023, the justice Gavai bench had expressed disappointment as the order had not been complied with, noting that it was “disheartening” that many agencies had not taken necessary steps. The bench observed that only two Union territories (Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh) and two states (Mizoram and Goa) have implemented the directions. At that time, the court had also ordered chief secretaries and administrators of the states and UTs that did not comply to explain “why an action for committing contempt should not be taken against them”.

As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, an average of 92 custodial deaths in police custody occurred annually between 2000 and 2022. The highest number was recorded in 2005 with 128 deaths, followed by 118 each in 2007 and 2013. The lowest was in 2010, with 70 deaths.