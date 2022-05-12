SC ticks off UP over multiple FIRs against Azam Khan

NEW DELHI: Noting a strange coincidence in the filing of criminal cases by Uttar Pradesh government against senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan every time that he is to be released on bail, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said, “You (state) will never let him come out of jail,” as it agreed to hear on Tuesday a petition filed by Khan alleging political vendetta for being prosecuted in 88 criminal cases registered against him so far.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and AS Bopanna said, “What is this, you do not let him (Khan) go. There are over 86 matters against him. This chain continues….every time he is to be released on bail in a case, you implicate him in a new FIR. You will never let him come out of jail it seems.”

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Khan along with advocate Nizam Pasha pointed out that the case presented a “worrisome” situation. “As many as 85 false and frivolous FIRs were filed against him in the two years after the BJP came into power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, and 81 cases of these were filed just during the period immediately prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha election and immediately thereafter,” the petition filed by Khan said.

In 87 cases Khan has secured bail, with the latest order coming from the Allahabad high court on Tuesday following the Supreme Court’s remark that the high court not pronouncing its order on bail after reserving it on December 4 last year amounts to “travesty of justice”. However, Khan could not be released as prior to the high court order, the state arrested him in connection with a fresh case. Khan was arrested two years ago in connection with a criminal case relating to cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 467, 468 and 471 registered in March 2020.

The bench observed, “Why this coincidence that every time he has to come out, there is a new case. We will hear his petition. He has been in jail for 2 years.” However, the state sought to dispel the notion that he was being deliberately targeted by the state through filing of successive criminal cases. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju pointed out that the accused is involved in multiple crimes and he would deal with it by filing a response. The bench posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

Khan is currently a sitting member of the UP legislative assembly from Rampur constituency and claimed in the petition that he has been made the victim of “political vendetta at the hands of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)” which us currently ruling in the state.

The petition said, “Multiple FIRs have been filed for the same cause of action to keep the petitioner incarcerated indefinitely. In several cases, the same first informant having relations with the BJP has registered multiple FIRs. This long list of FIRs is then placed before the courts whenever the Petitioner seeks bail to prejudice the court into believing that the Petitioner is a hardened criminal and history sheeter. In certain instances, FIRs and criminal cases have even been added by the State to this list, which on enquiry by the counsel for the Petitioner, were found to be non-existent.”

Khan sought quashing of the 2020 FIR while adding, “The state has in order to satisfy political vendetta, adopted all means available, to purposefully delay and deny the right to personal liberty to a senior opposition leader and a legislator who is an incumbent and ten term MLA, two-time member of Parliament, and an erstwhile cabinet minister of the UP government across multiple terms.”