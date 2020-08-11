SC to consider BSP MLAs merger with Congress in Rajasthan on Aug 13

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:56 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted a petition challenging the merger of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislators of Rajasthan Assembly with the Congress party for August 13 after it was informed that the issue with regard to the disqualification of the six lawmakers is pending consideration in the Rajasthan High Court.

The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said, “As the High Court is hearing the matter today and the parties have assured us that they are going to argue the matter, let the matter be argued before the High Court.” The six MLAs represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought permission of the bench to withdraw a transfer petition seeking transfer of the case before the HC to the apex court.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madan Dilawar who challenged the September 18, 2019 merger of the six MLAs with Congress. Senior advocate Harish Salve appeared for Dilawar and told the apex court that a Division Bench of Rajasthan HC on August 6 fixed the matter for hearing by a single judge bench on August 11. But to scuttle this hearing, the six MLAs filed a transfer petition in the apex court for transferring his petition from the HC to the Supreme Court.

The six MLAs - Sandeep Yadav (Tijara), Wajib Ali (Nagar), Deepchand Kheria (Kisangarh Bas), Lakhan Singh Meena (Karauli) and Rajendra Gudha (Udaipurwati) stated that the legal issues raised in Dilawar’s petition in the HC under examination of the top court in a 2015 appeal from a Gauhati High Court order in a case titled Mr. Mithou Krose v Imtilemba Sangtam.

On Monday, the bench led by Justice Mishra ordered the transfer petition to be listed before the Court. Before the hearing could begin, advocate Amit Pai, the advocate-on-record who filed the petition for the MLAs, said, “I have instructions to withdraw the petition.” The Court permitted this request.

Salve said, “This is exactly why we came to Court as the matter is listed today before the HC. This Court can use its extraordinary power to order transfer of the petition from HC and decide whether the Speaker’s order approving the merger on September 18, 2019 and rejecting my petition to disqualify these six MLAs on July 29, 2020 is correct in law. In the meanwhile, the order of merger passed by the Speaker should be stayed as on the date of that order no disqualification plea against the MLAs was pending.”

The BSP led by senior advocate Satish Chandra Mishra pointing to the Congress said, “They have wiped out my party in the Rajasthan Assembly.”. He supported Salve and said that for the merger of the six MLAs with Congress to be recognized, past rulings of SC held that there should be a split in the party at the national level. Only then, one-third of party members can merge with any political party, he added. Mishra claimed that the party was not heard by the HC and they could not seek disqualification of their MLAs as Rules of Procedure in the Rajasthan Assembly permits this right only to a member of the Assembly.

The bench, also comprising Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari Sibal told the lawyers appearing in the case, “You argue out before the High Court. In case an adjournment is sought we will hear the matter. We will list the petition (by Dilawar) on August 13.”

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan who appeared for the Speaker said that there is no malafide in the order of the Speaker as there is a complete merger of the BSP Legislature Party with the Congress. Sibal pointed out that in Goa there was a similar precedent when most Congress MLAs joined the BJP.