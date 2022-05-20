SC to hear Gyanvapi case today, restrains local court

The Supreme Court on Thursday restrained the Varanasi civil court from hearing the Gyanvapi mosque survey case for the time being, as it deferred its own hearing of a case on the legality of the survey to Friday on a request made by the lawyer for Hindu petitioners.

A bench, led by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, recorded the undertaking of advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represented the five Hindu women petitioners, and issued a directive to the Varanasi civil judge.

“We accordingly direct the trial Court to strictly act in terms of the above arrangement and to desist from taking up further proceedings in the suit in view of the consensus which has been arrived at between the parties,” ordered the bench, which also comprised justices Surya Kant and PS Narasimha.

The court order came after Jain requested the court to adjourn the hearing by a day since the arguing counsel on behalf of the Hindu petitioners could not show up due to a medical condition. Jain added that the petitioners shall not press for a hearing before the Varanasi civil court on Thursday where a report on the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque was expected to be submitted by the advocate commissioner.

Besides, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, who appeared for the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, claimed that the Hindu petitioners also moved a fresh plea on Thursday for demolishing a wall around a site where they claimed a “Shivling” was found.

Ahmadi, who represented the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, pressed for a stay of the proceedings before the Varanasi civil judge if the top court were to adjourn the hearing.

“There are applications filed even for sealing of other mosques. I would only submit that there should not be any further delay...My only apprehension is that today an application has been moved before the trial court to demolish the wall near the wazukhaana (ablution tank where the Shivling has been purportedly sighted),” argued Ahmadi.

At this point, Jain assured the bench that the Hindu petitioners will not proceed with the case before the Varanasi court until the Supreme Court hears the matter on Friday.

Taking on record the consensus between the two sides, the bench directed that the Varanasi civil court will hold its hands for a day and fixed the case for a hearing on Friday at 3 pm.

Later in the day, the Hindu petitioners filed their affidavit in response to the mosque managing committee’s petition in the top court, which demanded a stay of the proceedings before the Varanasi civil judge.

The reply affidavit maintained that Gyanvapi can’t be a valid mosque in Islam since Islamic ruler Aurangazeb did not create a waqf by dedicating the property to the God.

The Hindu women plaintiffs claimed that the disputed site is the property of Adi Vishweshwar, since thousands of years before the Islamic rule in India and that Aurangzeb forcibly took its possession. “This does not give the right to the property to the Muslims...Hindus have been following their rituals, circumambulating at the same place for centuries,” added the affidavit.

“This land does not belong to any Muslim, body or Muslim or waqf, it further said.

On Tuesday, the apex court ordered that the section of Varanasi’s Gyanvapi Masjid complex where a “Shivling” was ostensibly found shall remain protected until further orders but Muslims will have the right to offer namaz in the mosque without any hindrance.

“If a Shivling is found, we have to maintain a balance. We will direct the district magistrate to ensure protection of the place without restricting Muslims from entering and offering namaz and other religious observances,” the bench had then said, as it heard the petition by the managing committee of the Gyanvapi mosque.

In its plea, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee demanded a stay of the proceedings before the Varanasi civil judge, on whose orders a day-to-day survey was carried out to inspect, conduct videography, and collect evidence regarding the alleged existence of idols of Hindu deities inside the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The committee also complained that the Varanasi civil court order of Monday seemed to impose a complete ban on the entry of Muslims in the mosque premises and from offering namaz there.

The bench, however, did not entertain the request made repeatedly by senior counsel Huzefa Ahmadi, who represented the mosque managing committee, to suspend the proceedings before the Varanasi civil court until the top court decides the committee’s challenge to the validity of the survey.

“We have protected the spot where the Shivling was found. And we have clarified that this will not restrict the rights of Muslims. We think this is a balance...let us leave it at that... We are balancing everything. This is an interim arrangement,” the court told Ahmadi, who complained that the status quo has been disturbed by the order of the civil court on Monday by sealing a section of the mosque after lawyers representing Hindu petitioners claimed a Shivling was recovered during the survey.

Solicitor general (SG) Tushar Mehta appeared in the case for the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, and clarified that the state and its officials were only acting as per the orders of the civil court, which directed the administration to protect the site where a Shivling was reported to be recovered. At the same time, the SG raised the issue of “law and order”, adding that the area where the Shivling has been reportedly found needs to be duly protected.

In its appeal before the top court, the committee argued that the suit filed by the five Hindu women, demanding an unhindered right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal, a shrine for Hindu goddess Parvati located behind the western wall of the mosque complex, is barred by the provisions of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

Challenging the April 21 order of the Allahabad high court allowing the survey, the petition added that the suit has the propensity of disturbing the communal harmony, warranting an intervention of the Supreme Court in the wake of the 2019 judgment on the Act.

